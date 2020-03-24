Napa County reports third person tests positive for coronavirus

A third person in Napa County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, county Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday morning.
The latest COVID-19 patient is in isolation in the city of Napa, and county public health staff members are working to identify the person's close contacts, spokesperson Molly Rattigan said in a news release.
Officials did not identify the patient, citing medical privacy laws, but did say later Tuesday the person lives in Napa and was tested for the virus at a San Francisco hospital.
Two other county residents, one from Napa and the other from St. Helena, were identified on Sunday as contracting the virus. One person is a law enforcement officer working in another county and the other had recently traveled outside California, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in a radio interview Monday.
County public health workers will perform "contact tracing" to learn patients' whereabouts from the day before they first showed symptoms of COVID-19 to 14 days after, including personal contacts at home, at work and in daily life, according to Relucio.
Napa became the last of nine Bay Area counties to report positive tests for COVID-19, although acute shortages of testing kits have largely hidden the full extent of the pathogen's spread across California and the U.S.
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
South Napa Target
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Raley's bread
Office Depot
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Umpqua bank
Chico's
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
