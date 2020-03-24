Napa County reports third person tests positive for coronavirus

A third person in Napa County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, county Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

The latest COVID-19 patient is in isolation in the city of Napa, and county public health staff members are working to identify the person's close contacts, spokesperson Molly Rattigan said in a news release.

Officials did not identify the patient, citing medical privacy laws, but did say later Tuesday the person lives in Napa and was tested for the virus at a San Francisco hospital.

Two other county residents, one from Napa and the other from St. Helena, were identified on Sunday as contracting the virus. One person is a law enforcement officer working in another county and the other had recently traveled outside California, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in a radio interview Monday.

County public health workers will perform "contact tracing" to learn patients' whereabouts from the day before they first showed symptoms of COVID-19 to 14 days after, including personal contacts at home, at work and in daily life, according to Relucio.