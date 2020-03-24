You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa County reports third person tests positive for coronavirus
alert

Napa County reports third person tests positive for coronavirus

A third person in Napa County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, county Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

The latest COVID-19 patient is in isolation in the city of Napa, and county public health staff members are working to identify the person's close contacts, spokesperson Molly Rattigan said in a news release.

Officials did not identify the patient, citing medical privacy laws, but did say later Tuesday the person lives in Napa and was tested for the virus at a San Francisco hospital.

Two other county residents, one from Napa and the other from St. Helena, were identified on Sunday as contracting the virus. One person is a law enforcement officer working in another county and the other had recently traveled outside California, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in a radio interview Monday. 

County public health workers will perform "contact tracing" to learn patients' whereabouts from the day before they first showed symptoms of COVID-19 to 14 days after, including personal contacts at home, at work and in daily life, according to Relucio.

Napa became the last of nine Bay Area counties to report positive tests for COVID-19, although acute shortages of testing kits have largely hidden the full extent of the pathogen's spread across California and the U.S.

Editor's note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

 

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News