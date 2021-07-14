 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
alert

Napa County reports three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, officials reported Wednesday afternoon in a daily update on new cases.

Two people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative total of those hospitalized with the virus to 446.

Overall, the county’s cumulative case total has reached 10,146, with 83 deaths reported, all but three being of Napa County residents, according to Napa County’s COVID-19 information website.

Though remaining well below the infection rates from a wintertime surge across the U.S., Napa County’s COVID-19 case count jumped 88% last week from the week prior, to 47 new infections.

The increase is playing out as California reports a rising infection rate, with health officials warning of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus spreading among unvaccinated residents. On Tuesday, the state reported 3,256 COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day total since early March, with 1,600 statewide currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a two-month high.

People in their 30s accounted for the highest share of last week’s new cases in Napa County at 23%, followed by minors under 18 at 19%, reflecting a younger group of patients compared to the seniors who were considered most at risk during the pandemic’s earlier stages in 2020.

Non-Hispanic whites accounted for nearly half of the county’s new COVID-19 cases last week for which patients’ ethnicities were known, although Latinos account for 48.6% of local cases overall.

Napa County’s average daily case count for July was 3.6 through Friday, well off the peak of 41.3 in November.

As of Friday, 201,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given out by Napa County, up 1,383 from the week before.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. 

CDC Doubles Down on Mask Requirements, for Vaccinated Americans. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky reiterated that it is still safe for vaccinated Americans to go maskless in most public settings. If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is thought to be responsible for COVID-19 surges occurring all over the world. Parts of the U.S. in which vaccination rates fall well below the national average are prepping for significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently amended its own mask guidance. suggesting that even those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public. In the U.S., health officials in Los Angeles County similarly amended its mask guidance for vaccinated residents. CDC Director Walensky responded to questions regarding both instances. The WHO has to make guidelines and provide information to the world [...] there are places around the world that are surging, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. We have always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. A recent British study found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against the Delta variant

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News