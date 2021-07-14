Napa County reports three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

People in their 30s accounted for the highest share of last week’s new cases in Napa County at 23%, followed by minors under 18 at 19%, reflecting a younger group of patients compared to the seniors who were considered most at risk during the pandemic’s earlier stages in 2020.

Non-Hispanic whites accounted for nearly half of the county’s new COVID-19 cases last week for which patients’ ethnicities were known, although Latinos account for 48.6% of local cases overall.

Napa County’s average daily case count for July was 3.6 through Friday, well off the peak of 41.3 in November.

As of Friday, 201,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given out by Napa County, up 1,383 from the week before.

