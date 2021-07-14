Napa County reports three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, officials reported Wednesday afternoon in a daily update on new cases.
Two people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative total of those hospitalized with the virus to 446.
Overall, the county’s cumulative case total has reached 10,146, with 83 deaths reported, all but three being of Napa County residents, according to Napa County’s COVID-19 information website.
Though remaining well below the infection rates from a wintertime surge across the U.S., Napa County’s COVID-19 case count jumped 88% last week from the week prior, to 47 new infections.
The increase is playing out as California reports a rising infection rate, with health officials warning of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus spreading among unvaccinated residents. On Tuesday, the state reported 3,256 COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day total since early March, with 1,600 statewide currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a two-month high.
People in their 30s accounted for the highest share of last week’s new cases in Napa County at 23%, followed by minors under 18 at 19%, reflecting a younger group of patients compared to the seniors who were considered most at risk during the pandemic’s earlier stages in 2020.
Non-Hispanic whites accounted for nearly half of the county’s new COVID-19 cases last week for which patients’ ethnicities were known, although Latinos account for 48.6% of local cases overall.
Napa County’s average daily case count for July was 3.6 through Friday, well off the peak of 41.3 in November.
As of Friday, 201,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given out by Napa County, up 1,383 from the week before.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
