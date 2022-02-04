Napa County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Napa County reported two more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 111 residents since the pandemic began.

A male in his 60s died out of the county on Jan. 28. A woman in her 60s died out of the county on Jan. 29. Both were city of Napa residents and unvaccinated, according to the county.

Meanwhile, the Napa County weekly new case count decreased after eight consecutive weeks of increases. The count for Jan. 28-Feb. 3 was 1,394, a 30% decrease from the previous week.

Beyond that, the Omicron surge shows mixed signs. The county reported another 301 new cases on Friday, still on the high side. But it also reported 20 people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, compared to 26 last Friday.

One question with the hospital count is how many patients with COVID-19 are there because of COVID-19 symptoms. The media in recent weeks has made mention of “incidental” COVID-19 cases — patients who test positive after being hospitalized for other reasons.

The county believes its numbers largely reflect patients with severe disease related to COVID-19, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said. But the data is complicated and patients don’t always neatly fit into one category.

“When reporting these numbers, Napa County Public Health makes a strong effort to review medical records and medical codes to ensure that we are counting people hospitalized with COVID, as opposed to those who have COVID as an incidental finding,” she said by email.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

