Napa County reports unprecedented surge in new COVID cases; 2 new deaths

Just as California is setting almost daily records for new COVID-19 cases, so too is Napa County which on Monday reported 262 cases since Friday and an additional two deaths

Until three weeks ago, Napa County had never had this many cases for a full week, much less a Monday. Only once since the pandemic arrived in March had the county reported two deaths in a single report. Two deaths were also reported in Napa County last week.

These were the county's 20th and 21st deaths — one a man over 65, the other a female under 65, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. Both COVID victims died in the county, she said.

This surge in new cases and deaths had been expected, Upton said. "State officials believe we are just beginning to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings and travel," she said.

Because of rising COVID-19 cases and the filling of ICU beds, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered new business closures for most of the state, but not the Bay Area where ICU rates were lower.