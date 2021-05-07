New cases of COVID-19 jumped 22% this week, but the total — 55 cases — is the second lowest weekly amount since June, Napa County reported.
The age of people contracting the coronavirus continues to drop, with those 17 and under representing 30% of cases and people in their 20s 29% of cases, the county said. Non-Hispanic whites represented the largest racial/ethnic group of new cases: 39%
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Earlier in the week, the county reported that 48% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated and more than 94% of those age 65 and older are fully vaccinated. "Eligible" means people 16 year old and older.
Although the numbers of people wanting to be vaccinated has dropped below the supply of available vaccine, another 5,486 doses were administered last week to county residents and people who work here.
The total number of shots administered locally since December is 158,153 doses.
Since the start of the pandemic, 9,846 Napa County residents have tested positive and 80 have died. As of Friday, three COVID patients were in Napa County hospitals, the county reported.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/
If you do not have access to the Internet or need assistance with the State’s MyTurn tool, please call: 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
For more ways to register, please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
Photos: A twist on teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School.
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista school in Napa.
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Teacher appreciation week at Pueblo Vista Magnet School
Students make flowers for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa.
A fifth grade classroom at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa.
Flowers made for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School.
Students make flowers and write notes for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa
Teacher appreciation day in Napa.
Students make flowers and write notes for teacher appreciation day at Pueblo Vista Magnet School in Napa.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
A two-vehicle collision in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, autho…
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.
A driver and her passenger were arrested on weapon allegations after a traffic stop for a Vehicle Code violation, Napa Police said.
Napa police received multiple reports of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.
A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall.