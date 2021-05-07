New cases of COVID-19 jumped 22% this week, but the total — 55 cases — is the second lowest weekly amount since June, Napa County reported.

The age of people contracting the coronavirus continues to drop, with those 17 and under representing 30% of cases and people in their 20s 29% of cases, the county said. Non-Hispanic whites represented the largest racial/ethnic group of new cases: 39%

Earlier in the week, the county reported that 48% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated and more than 94% of those age 65 and older are fully vaccinated. "Eligible" means people 16 year old and older.

Although the numbers of people wanting to be vaccinated has dropped below the supply of available vaccine, another 5,486 doses were administered last week to county residents and people who work here.

The total number of shots administered locally since December is 158,153 doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, 9,846 Napa County residents have tested positive and 80 have died. As of Friday, three COVID patients were in Napa County hospitals, the county reported.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/

If you do not have access to the Internet or need assistance with the State’s MyTurn tool, please call: 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

For more ways to register, please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

