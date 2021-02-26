 Skip to main content
Napa County reports uptick in new COVID-19 cases
Napa County said new COVID-19 cases were up 26% for the week. However, the total of 127 cases was the second-lowest since October.

The county reported two deaths for the week, which was the lowest total in nine weeks. 

Among recent cases, 52% were female, 49% identified as Hispanic/Latinx and people under 20 represented the highest proportion of cases: 27%. The second-highest proportion, 18%, were people in their 40s.

After shipment delays due to bad weather in the Midwest, vaccinations gained momentum, with 7,380 doses administered during the week, bringing the number of doses since December to Napa County residents to 48,715, the county said.

Local hospitalizations due to COVID dropped to nine as of Friday, the lowest total in several months. 

The county reported this week that Napa County is likely to advance from purple tier to red tier on March 10 if case counts and other key indicators remain low. This would ease many restrictions on businesses and community activities.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/

Those who do not have a computer or need assistance in registering can call 707-253-4540 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

