Napa County reports uptick in new COVID-19 cases

Napa County said new COVID-19 cases were up 26% for the week. However, the total of 127 cases was the second-lowest since October.
The county reported two deaths for the week, which was the lowest total in nine weeks.
Among recent cases, 52% were female, 49% identified as Hispanic/Latinx and people under 20 represented the highest proportion of cases: 27%. The second-highest proportion, 18%, were people in their 40s.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
After shipment delays due to bad weather in the Midwest, vaccinations gained momentum, with 7,380 doses administered during the week, bringing the number of doses since December to Napa County residents to 48,715, the county said.
Local hospitalizations due to COVID dropped to nine as of Friday, the lowest total in several months.
The county reported this week that Napa County is likely to advance from purple tier to red tier on March 10 if case counts and other key indicators remain low. This would ease many restrictions on businesses and community activities.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/
Those who do not have a computer or need assistance in registering can call 707-253-4540 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
Napa County technically entered into Phase 1b of vaccinations in mid-January, though officials say real time administration of doses is lagging significantly.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO DISTRIBUTE MASKS TO MILLIONS OF AMERICANS
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE DURING COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A woman who was sexually assaulted in a portable toilet at BottleRock 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit against the music festival's organizers a…
Napa County has received more than 840 complaints since its shelter in place order was lifted for the first time in June 2020, records show.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
An appeals court rules the Expo's offer to keep a model railroad exhibit at the Napa Expo — though at higher rent — renders an anti-eviction p…
Transportation officials are looking at creating 2 roundabouts on Highway 29 in Oakville and Rutherford.
The move would follow an earlier round of job cuts by NVUSD in early 2020, as enrollment continues to fall in the district.
Napa’s new card room, Ace & Vine, opened for business this past week. Take a look inside.
Some Napa school traditions manage to live on, pandemic or not. Like picture day.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.