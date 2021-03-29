 Skip to main content
Napa County reports uptick in new COVID-19 cases
Napa Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports uptick in new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Napa County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest start-of-the-week total in six weeks. 

While still low compared to over-the-weekend totals in November, December, January and February, 48 cases are more than twice as many as just two Mondays ago, March 15, when 19 cases were reported.

Forty-eight cases is more than half the 89 cases reported for all of last week.

On Tuesday, the county will learn whether COVID statistics are good enough for the county to move from red tier to orange tier, which would reduce restrictions on businesses and community life.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday urged Americans to continue wearing masks and observe social distancing lest the coronavirus rebound before most people are vaccinated.

The county said that 88,165 doses of vaccine have been administered to people who live and work in Napa County, an increase of 2,649 doses since Thursday.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

