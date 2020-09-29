Napa County reports uptick in new COVID-19 cases

The week is starting off with an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, with 56 cases reported since Monday by Napa County.

The count over two days compares to 68 cases for all of last week and 60 cases the week before that.

With Tuesday's 21 cases, there have now been 1,724 COVID cases since March, including 13 deaths. There were six people hospitalized as of Tuesday, two more than on Monday.

Since March, 1,022 residents of the city of Napa have tested positive. Other totals: 294 cases in American Canyon, 133 in Calistoga, 67 in St. Helena and 13 in Yountville.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

