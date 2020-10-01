 Skip to main content
Napa County reports zero new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

For the first time since May, the daily count of new Napa County COVID-19 cases dropped to zero on Thursday.

This encouraging result may reflect a reduction of the spread of the virus, but also a significant decline in testing this week when the Glass Fire is disrupting Napa Valley life

Fewer than 100 people were tested on two of the first three days of this week. In weeks past, more than 200 people were tested many days.

The number of people hospitalized grew from six on Wednesday to seven on Thursday. Since March, 1,727 county residents have tested positive and 13 have died.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Watch Now: California's wine country remains under siege from Glass Fire

 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

