Napa County requires mask wearing in indoor public spaces starting Friday, as COVID-19 cases mount

Exceptions to the mask-wearing rule include cases when a person is in one's own home solely with household members; working in a closed room or office; eating, drinking, or performing an activity that cannot be done with a face covering; or to communicate with a hearing-impaired person, according to county spokesperson Danielle Adams.

On Tuesday, San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties reinstated mask-wearing directives, reversing a safety measure from the COVID-19 pandemic that had been relaxed since mid-June after infection rates fell from a mid-winter spike. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also changed its mask guidance last week, recommending face coverings for those living in areas with “high” or “substantial” coronavirus spread.

The more virulent Delta variant now comprises up to 85% of the COVID-19 variants circulating in California. It may cause more severe illness than other forms of the virus and can be passed on to other people by fully vaccinated people as well, according to the county.