Napa County requires mask wearing in indoor public spaces starting Friday, as COVID-19 cases mount

Napa County is requiring people to wear face masks inside all public indoor spaces, joining seven other Bay Area counties in reviving mask mandates as coronavirus infections again increase locally and nationwide.
The order, which the county announced just before 5 p.m. Thursday, takes force at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The directive from county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio requires all people to wear face coverings while indoors at workplaces and other public venues, with limited exemptions, and also recommends that businesses provide face coverings to visitors who enter.
While a majority of eligible Napa County residents has now received coronavirus vaccines, a summertime increase in COVID-19 infections driven by a more contagious Delta variant of the virus – combined with a rising number of hospitalizations connected to the disease – drove the decision to reimpose mandatory mask wearing, Relucio said in the county’s statement.
“The decision to go forward with a masking mandate, when Napa County has mostly followed state guidance, is based on the need to protect our health care system,” she said. “Although Napa County has high vaccination rates, with 75% of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there is still a concerning rise in hospitalizations that is threatening hospital capacity. Masking is an essential tool that limits the transmission of the Delta variant as we continue to all get vaccinated.”
Exceptions to the mask-wearing rule include cases when a person is in one's own home solely with household members; working in a closed room or office; eating, drinking, or performing an activity that cannot be done with a face covering; or to communicate with a hearing-impaired person, according to county spokesperson Danielle Adams.
On Tuesday, San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties reinstated mask-wearing directives, reversing a safety measure from the COVID-19 pandemic that had been relaxed since mid-June after infection rates fell from a mid-winter spike. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also changed its mask guidance last week, recommending face coverings for those living in areas with “high” or “substantial” coronavirus spread.
The more virulent Delta variant now comprises up to 85% of the COVID-19 variants circulating in California. It may cause more severe illness than other forms of the virus and can be passed on to other people by fully vaccinated people as well, according to the county.
While widespread vaccination is the best long-term defense against COVID-19, “universal indoor use of face coverings is the least disruptive and most immediately impactful additional measure to take to control the spread of the virus, and particularly the more highly contagious Delta variant,” the county statement added.
The county described a mask requirement as a key to allowing businesses, schools and events to continue operating, and officials supported the return to full-time, in-person teaching with safety measures in place. Napa Valley Unified, the county’s largest public school network with more than 16,000 students in Napa and American Canyon, is scheduled to reopen campuses Aug. 18, requiring all students and faculty to use face coverings while indoors.
COVID-19 infections have increased in Napa County for five weeks running, totaling 168 for July 23-29 and more than tripling from 240 in June to 886 in July. Earlier Thursday, the county reported 45 new positive cases, a day after confirming the death of a woman Tuesday in the city of Napa from the virus, the 85th such fatality in the county since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
