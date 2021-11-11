Napa County residents again gather on Veterans Day to thank those who served

Once again, Napans had a chance to thank their fellow men and women for their service – face to face.

Thursday morning, Veterans Day was marked by ceremonies in Napa and American Canyon, where audiences gathered to honor America’s retired members of the military for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic halted virtually all public assemblies more than a year and a half ago.

Flag displays, salutes, speeches and the singing of patriotic songs returned to downtown Napa’s Veterans Memorial Park, as well as to American Canyon’s Community Center on the city’s west side.

Under a sun-dappled sky in Napa, more than 150 people in the amphitheater facing the Napa River absorbed the familiar sights and sounds of the holiday: an American Legion honor guard carrying the U.S. flag, the Meadowlarks chorus crooning “The Yankee Doodle Boy” and “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary,” and veterans in the audience standing up to be honored for their time in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard.

“Grant that we shall appreciate and treasure the freedom that is our heritage bought by the deeds and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform,” chaplain Kate MacPherson of Napa’s American Legion Post 113 said in her invocation. “Let us remember what is a veteran – it is someone who signed a contract to risk, and possibly give, his or her life for our country.”

While the holiday and its local ceremonies serve mainly as a show of thanks to living veterans, local members of the Daughters of the American Revolution also turned the audience’s attention to service members who never returned home, either through death or disappearance.

Dana Baumgardner, regent of the DAR’s Vineyard Trails Chapter in Napa, asked listeners to honor the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery in 1921. Then the next woman to step to the lectern, past regent Sandy Allen-Carte, began describing an object sitting to her left – a small round table and chair set for a single person, an imprisoned or missing soldier who remains “alone against his oppressor,” she said.

Every element of the table setting carried its own symbolism, Allen-Carte continued – a white tablecloth for purity, the circular tabletop beneath for the “everlasting concern” of friends and family on the home front, a plate bearing a single lemon slice for the bitterness of captivity, and a black POW/MIA flag draped over a solitary chair.

The songs and speeches of tribute were a far cry from one Napa spectator’s earliest experiences of postwar life upon returning from the Vietnam War half a century earlier.

“When I came back, my wife met me at the airport and said to me: ‘Don’t wear your uniform; you’ll be spit on and yelled at,’” recalled Adrian Fenderson, who served as a dentist with the Army in Vietnam and later in Napa after returning stateside in 1971.

“I didn’t used to tell people I’d been to Vietnam, especially when you lived in San Francisco!” he added with a slight chuckle. “I think there’s more appreciation now; I hear ‘Thank you for your service’ all the time. I appreciate being appreciated.”

In American Canyon, the city’s Veterans Day ceremony included essays by local preteens exploring the meaning of the holiday, which originated with end of World War I in November 1918. Three students from American Canyon High School had their essays read on the theme “What Does Veterans Day Mean to Me?”

Mayor Leon Garcia and state Sen. Bill Dodd spoke at the American Canyon observance, which included a veterans’ resource center staffed by federal and state agencies as well as collection drive by American Canyon Troop Support to send care packages to active-duty troops.

