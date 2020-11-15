Napa County residents offered free Queen of the Valley cancer wellness program

For example, “I didn’t think I would need physical therapy after surgery,” she said. “I had no clue — and I’m a nurse.”

COVID-19 interrupted the way some of the Wellness Program services are offered, but Chong Kam said she was able to speak with a nutritionist and a stress relief manager.

“She just lets me talk and vent about my stressors,” said Chong Kam. In addition to cancer, Chong Kam also has a full time job and three children doing distance learning at home. “It does help,” she said.

“It gave me the ability to speak to someone,” said Chong Kam. “Sometimes you just need that outlet. Just that someone is reaching out to be supportive made a huge difference,” she said. The program offers a wide range of support, but “you don’t have to use all the services but you can pick and choose whatever works for you.”

What would she have done without the cancer wellness program? Chong Kam laughed and then said, “I may have had a breakdown, really.”

“We don’t realize how much we bottle up and how important it is to talk about your feelings.”

Today Chong Kam is recovering from her cancer treatments.