Napa County residents offered free Queen of the Valley cancer wellness program

The concepts of cancer and wellness might not normally go together. But at the Queen’s Cancer Wellness Program, they definitely do.
Every year more than 100 cancer patients and survivors rely on the program, which was created in 2007.
Having cancer can be life changing, said Mike Smith with Queen of the Valley Medical Center. He’s a therapy manager of the outpatient rehabilitation department and of the founders of the Cancer Wellness Program.
Often times, “there’s not a lot of support out there for people once they are though with treatment but not yet back to how and who they were before,” he said. “This was meant to help bridge that gap — and that can be a pretty big gap.”
The 12-week program offers a range of free services, including three-month Synergy Medical Fitness Center membership, personalized plan for exercise, nutritional counseling with a registered dietitian, individual counseling sessions with a licensed therapist and/or meditative wellness coach, sessions with a Rosen Method/Comfort Touch practitioner and information about community resources and organizations that serve cancer patients “in the journey to becoming a proactive cancer survivor,” said the Queen.
The program is made possible with financial support of the Queen of the Valley Foundation through donations from the community.
“I like to think we’re there to support people where they have the most need,” said Smith. “For some people it’s physical. For other people it’s more emotional. And for others it’s feeling healing hands.”
The truth is, “When people hear cancer they think of death and deterioration but the beauty of this program is that it’s about life and recovery,” said Smith. “It’s a very positive and optimistic program.”
Better yet, you don’t have to be a Queen patient to take advantage of the program. It’s free to any Queen patient and anyone who lives in Napa County, regardless of insurance or health care provider.
Two recent cancer patients who have been part of the program are Napans Valerie Chong Kam and Krista Galyen.
In December, Chong Kam was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. She underwent multiple sessions of chemotherapy and radiation.
“It was rough,” she admitted, in particular the second and third sessions of chemotherapy. “After the third one, I felt like I was dying …. but I made it,” she said.
As part of her care plan, Chong Kam, who is a Queen patient, was referred to the Cancer Wellness Program.
At first, she didn’t know what to expect from the program, said Chong Kam.
For example, “I didn’t think I would need physical therapy after surgery,” she said. “I had no clue — and I’m a nurse.”
COVID-19 interrupted the way some of the Wellness Program services are offered, but Chong Kam said she was able to speak with a nutritionist and a stress relief manager.
“She just lets me talk and vent about my stressors,” said Chong Kam. In addition to cancer, Chong Kam also has a full time job and three children doing distance learning at home. “It does help,” she said.
“It gave me the ability to speak to someone,” said Chong Kam. “Sometimes you just need that outlet. Just that someone is reaching out to be supportive made a huge difference,” she said. The program offers a wide range of support, but “you don’t have to use all the services but you can pick and choose whatever works for you.”
What would she have done without the cancer wellness program? Chong Kam laughed and then said, “I may have had a breakdown, really.”
“We don’t realize how much we bottle up and how important it is to talk about your feelings.”
Today Chong Kam is recovering from her cancer treatments.
“I am doing great,” she said. “My hair is growing back and I have a … boldness that I didn’t have before.”
Having cancer “teaches you to live your life and do things maybe that you’ve put on hold or dreams that you wanted to master, to go after.”
“Tomorrow is not promised to us. Live today for today.”
When Kristi Galyen was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, “it hit me like a ton of bricks,” she said. After surgeries and treatments, “I wanted to try and go back to my normal gym but I felt a little uncomfortable, especially with losing my hair,” she said. “I was very self-conscious.”
She had heard about the Queen Cancer Wellness Program, but assumed she wasn’t eligible because she’s not a Queen patient. Not true, a Synergy staff member told her. Galyen was definitely welcome.
“I was kind of wary,” she said. But after meeting the program director Britta Wallace, she felt encouraged.
“The gym was my selling point,” said Galyen, who has worked as a personal trainer. After noticing other cancer patients working out and lifting weights, she wouldn’t stick out “like sore thumb,” she said.
Using the gym at Synergy, “I was able to get back into my routine. It gave me so much more confidence,” she said, even when she began to lose her hair. “I worked out bald,” said Galyen. “And nobody batted an eye.”
“That got me over the hump about feeling bad about myself. I can do this,” she realized.
Even when recovering from surgeries, when she couldn’t work out, “I could go sit in the sauna and that was awesome,” she said. “One day I just went in there and I cried. I was feeling a little hopeless. I think if I hadn’t had an outlet like this, I could have gone down a darker rabbit hole. There were definitely those days I did. It was just nice to have another outlet.”
Today, Galyen is also recovering from her cancer treatments. “I couldn’t be happier,” with the Queen’s program, she said. “It was a service that so many people in my boat need.”
That feedback makes Smith feel quite proud.
“It makes me happy to think that we’ve created a program that was able to provide for them what they needed at that time,” he said. “We were able to meet them where they needed to be met.”
