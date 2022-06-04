Napa County residents still have time to vote in June 7 primary election

The June 7 primary election is rapidly approaching, and Napa County residents who haven’t yet filled out and submitted their ballots still have plenty of time to do so before the 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

It’s a bit too late, however, to mail in ballots, according to the Napa County Elections webpage — the county needs to receive such ballots by June 14 at the latest — which means voters need to drop their ballots off at one of 10 drop box locations, which are open at all times until the deadline hits, or at seven voting centers spread across the county.

Registered voters in Napa County began receiving their ballots by mail back in early May. But Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said in an email that the turnout for this election is shaping up to be historically low statewide. A Thursday article in the Los Angeles Times notes that “it appears that even a last-minute surge of interest might not keep the June 7 election from landing near the historical low point of voter turnout.”

California primary elections are historically not big turnout events, but this one is particularly quiet. Of 22 million ballots mailed to residents, only 11% had been returned to California election officials as of Friday morning, the LA Times article says. The record low for turnout in a statewide primary, set in 2014, is 25.17% of registered voters.

Tuteur noted that every vote cast is important and will be counted.

“If you have not received a ballot or you lost or damaged your ballot, you must come in person to a vote center to register and vote or to receive a replacement ballot,” Tuteur wrote in an email.

So, Tuesday at 8 p.m. will mark the last chance for Napa residents to help decide who should be Napa County sheriff and whether or not they’d like to pass Measure L, which would boost the local sales tax by a quarter-cent to help fund fire prevention efforts.

Two seats on the Napa County Board of Supervisors may also be decided this election, but that will only happen if the majority of the vote goes to one candidate in each race. (It’s likely that won’t happen, and the top two vote-getters of each race will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.)

Residents of Napa County’s 1st District — which includes much of downtown Napa, Browns Valley and the Carneros area — are voting among four supervisor candidates, and residents of the 3rd District, which consists of Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville and a northeastern portion of the city of Napa, are voting among six candidates.

Napa County residents are also set to vote on the new 4th District congressional seat and the 4th California Assembly District seat — long-time representatives Mike Thompson and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry are running for those seats.

Voters can check the status of their ballot on the Napa County Website, at https://app.countyofnapa.org/VoterInfo.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

