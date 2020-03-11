Napa County residents: The federal census wants to count you

Napa residents need not fear when they receive an envelope with the federal government’s letterhead this month. Chances are, it’s not an audit notice from the IRS or a jury duty summons, but rather the government’s invitation to complete the 2020 census.
“It’s an important piece of mail, and we want to make sure people are actively looking for it rather than it getting lost under the newspaper,” said Joshua Green, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau.
Between March 12 and March 20, households will receive a paper notice encouraging them to complete the questionnaire online or by phone. Each letter will assign the household an identification code that can then be used to access your specific questionnaire and flag your responses.
However, this code isn’t required. Anyone is able to complete the survey, regardless of housing situation, immigration status or incarceration.
“We do many surveys throughout every year, this is just the big one. It’s the biggest by far, and it’s not a sample like you would do in a survey. It’s an entire count of the entire country,” Green said.
Civic participation
Filling out your census form is one of the most high-impact ways people can participate in democracy.
Federal law requires the government to count how many people live in the country, where they live and basic data every 10 years. Other demographic information is gathered, too, like age, race, health insurance, educational level and employment. This information is crucial in painting a picture of how the United States is changing, the most pressing needs and how government can best serve its electorate.
Results inform how electoral districts are drawn. Updated numbers influence how many representatives each state gets in Congress and what shape districts take at the local, state and federal levels.
The city of Napa, which is going through its own districting process, is intimately aware of census data’s relevance. It’s currently using 2010 numbers, per California state law, to create districts for this year’s council elections, but it will have to rejigger the electoral map next year with the 2020 numbers. Here, and all over, the population findings have a very real impact on voter enfranchisement.
“If you don’t have accurate data, you aren’t going to draw accurate districts,” Green said. “The lines that you draw really matter for how fairly you’re represented in Congress, and whether a district represents the diversity reflected in your community.”
Census information is also critical in determining how funds are allotted for a host of social programs. If certain populations are under-counted, their ability to obtain life-saving and life-giving resources from the government that they’re otherwise entitled to receive is compromised. It also guides how state and federal funds are distributed to school districts, infrastructure projects and hospitals, for example, and it provides the baseline data that companies, big and small, use when making key business decisions.
Green said that while many people don’t realize that there’s a “direct connection” between filling out the form and seeing money poured back into their community, “that really is what’s happening.”
Process
The Census Bureau expects 95% of residents will receive a letter by March 20 asking them to respond online or by phone. A series of “reminder postcards” and follow-up letters will go out to non-responsive households by April 16. If a response still hasn’t been received shortly after that deadline, the Bureau will be sending out census-takers to take down information in-person during the last week of April.
When people fill out the form, they should answer the questions as if you were responding on April 1, according to Green. It’s called Census Day, but it’s not a deadline, he emphasizes, saying that the survey can be filled out as late as July 31.
“We don’t want information in motion. Whenever you capture data, you want a particular moment in time,” he said. “Regardless of what date you’re actually filling it out, think about where you were on that date or where you will be on that date.”
Concerns
Despite extensive efforts to be inclusive, the Government Accountability Office calls this year’s census a “high risk” program in its ability to deliver a comprehensive count. Its 2019 report cites staffing challenges and a potentially inadequately tested IT infrastructure as cause for pause.
A survey released last year by the Census Bureau itself found less than 70 percent of the population intends to respond to the survey, citing unfamiliarity with the process, data confidentiality, and government distrust as broad concerns.
Green was adamant that privacy is a top priority for all Census Bureau employees, each of whom “literally swears an oath to uphold that confidentiality and we take it very seriously.”
From a data security standpoint, the office uses the latest cyber security measures, according to Green.
Respondents to the survey also vocalized a more specific fear that “the census is used to keep track of people who are in the country without documentation or those who have committed a crime.”
Green assures that this is not the case. Individuals are protected by federal law that guarantees exclusive use of the data for statistical purposes and confidentiality for 72 years as well as forbids the transference of any data from the Department of Commerce, which houses the Census Bureau, to any other government entity. Punishment for violating this law is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, he says.
“That’s the message we want to put out there and make sure once people know that once it’s collected it doesn’t go to any other government agency -- law enforcement, housing, any agency people can think of,” Green said.
Additionally, access to “hard-to-count” communities is a concern. A combination of hand delivered paper questionnaires and in-person counts will be used to reach remote, rural populations as well as groups who have been historically difficult to engage like students, immigrants and the unhoused, among others, according to Green.
Incarcerated populations are accounted for, but they’re counted as residents of the location of the prison itself not where they came from prior. Homeless populations are counted by hand during a three-day period at the end of March. Census-takers use input from community partners to determine where to go to make sure they find people living on the streets.
The 2010 census yielded a roughly 67% self-response rate nationally, according to the Bureau, meaning one-third of the population didn’t volunteer to submit its own information. Census takers then went out into the field to “fill in the blanks” to get an “almost full” count, Green said.
Officials hope that moving the process online – an option that wasn’t available in 2010 – will create a higher self-response rate. “The more that people respond to the online form, the fewer census-takers we have to send out,” Green said, adding he believes the transition to a digital survey will be “net positive.”
This year will also be the first that self-responses will be live-tracked in an online response map, which will allow the Bureau to engage groups and regions that aren’t participating through localized solutions created in real-time with community partners.
“If you can communicate to people the benefits that come from participating in the census, that’s when they connect. If the federal government doesn’t know you’re there, they can’t send the money to you,” Green said.
