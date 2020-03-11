Napa County residents: The federal census wants to count you

Federal law requires the government to count how many people live in the country, where they live and basic data every 10 years. Other demographic information is gathered, too, like age, race, health insurance, educational level and employment. This information is crucial in painting a picture of how the United States is changing, the most pressing needs and how government can best serve its electorate.

Results inform how electoral districts are drawn. Updated numbers influence how many representatives each state gets in Congress and what shape districts take at the local, state and federal levels.

The city of Napa, which is going through its own districting process, is intimately aware of census data’s relevance. It’s currently using 2010 numbers, per California state law, to create districts for this year’s council elections, but it will have to rejigger the electoral map next year with the 2020 numbers. Here, and all over, the population findings have a very real impact on voter enfranchisement.

“If you don’t have accurate data, you aren’t going to draw accurate districts,” Green said. “The lines that you draw really matter for how fairly you’re represented in Congress, and whether a district represents the diversity reflected in your community.”