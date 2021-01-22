Napa County resolves Sinskey winery visitation requests

Sinskey on Dec. 2 came to the Planning Commission under the county’s compliance program to remedy violations at his winery. Among other things, county reports said the winery was far exceeding the 63,708 guests annually its permit allowed.

But a mix of by-appointment tastings, no-appointment tastings and four types of events complicated the matter. Consultant Katherine Philippakis described the situation to commissioners in a recent letter.

Robert Sinskey Vineyards in 2010 updated its use permit. The winery believed it secured the right to have 75 daily by-appointment visitors, in addition to its previous rights for 132 daily non-appointment visitors and a 50-person seminar five days a week.

Winery officials in 2019 discovered that the updated use permit made it appear that the 75 by-appointment visitors were part of the 132 non-appointment visitors. Also, the seminars couldn't be held on days when the winery had other by-appointment visitors.

This language was inconsistent with winery officials' recollection and understanding of the 2010 permit and inconsistent with the way the winery has operated since 2010, Philippakis wrote.