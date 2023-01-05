Napa County responds in Hundred Acre vineyard case near Calistoga

Napa County and Hundred Acre Wine Group are engaged in a legal battle to determine which one has gone rogue.

From the county’s standpoint, it’s vintner Jayson Woodbridge and Hundred Acre. The county wants to fine Hundred Acre for allegedly ignoring county conservation laws when removing vegetation burned in the 2020 Glass Fire and planting a small hillside vineyard near Calistoga.

Erosion from the vineyard threatens Simmons Creek and steelhead trout, the county claims.

“By developing the hillside in violation of conservation regulations, (Hundred Acre) has elevated its own self-interest over community welfare,” the county said in legal filings.

In its own filings, Hundred Acre contends that Napa County makes onerous demands and avoids “its responsibility to allow legally permitted use of private lands for agricultural purposes.” It says it wants legal and constitutional limits imposed on a pattern of administrative overreach.

That ups the ante in this dispute over how the county enforces its environmental laws.

A key issue is the erosion control plan the county requires to move earth for hillside vineyard development. Hundred Acre claims it removed vegetation and planted a vineyard of a few acres without disturbing soil and tripping the law.

Hundred Acre sued the county on Oct. 6 after a county code enforcement action. The county countersued on Nov. 28. Since then, a steady stream of papers filed in Napa County Superior Court tells the story.

A deposition from county planning official Brian Bordona describes how things began, from his viewpoint.

John Hardesty of Hundred Acre emailed county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza on April 9, 2021. He shared erosion control measures for terracing a hillside to plant a vineyard.

Pedroza arranged a meeting with himself, Hardesty, Bordona and then-Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison, who has since become interim county executive officer. In the April 27, 2021 meeting, Bordona talked about conservation regulations, erosion control plans and state environmental rules, as well as timelines and costs associated with hillside vineyard projects.

He heard no further from Hardesty and Hundred Acre never filed for an erosion control plan, Bordona said in the deposition.

Hundred Acre, in legal filings, explained why it thought it could move ahead without an erosion control plan.

Vegetation removed included trees and stumps killed in the 2020 Glass Fire. A year’s passage brought no signs of recovery, the filings said.

“None of that activity involved any excavation,” filings said. “Indeed, no excavation was necessary — the tree and stump remains located on the property were so thoroughly burned through that those remains could simply be picked up or pushed over and carried away.”

In November 2021, Hundred Acre began looking at dry-farming grapes on the property without disturbing the soil. It developed “a unique method to install that small experimental vineyard” using bottomless clay pots, filings stated.

“The rootstock then grows through the compost and roots into the soil without any tilling, drilling or other soil-disturbing activities,” a Hundred Acre legal filing said.

County official Patrick Ryan inspected the property using an inspection warrant on Oct. 19, 2022. He came to different conclusions that he described in a subsequent deposition.

Ryan disagreed that the landscape had been incinerated by the Glass Fire to the degree that Hundred Acre claimed. He depicted a neighboring property as having re-established native grasses, green bushes and trees with blackened trunks but branches with green leaves.

Yet all vegetation, whether healthy, damaged or dead, was removed from about 9 acres of steep hillside on the Hundred Acre land, he said in the deposition.

He also saw about 1,700 square feet of land newly planted with vines. He saw individual terraces and other signs of moving soil that had been done to prevent the clay pots used for planting from tumbling down the hillside, Ryan said.

The project could cause erosion that would harm steelhead in Simmons Creek and trigger downstream flooding, Ryan said.

“If these environmental harms are allowed to remain unchecked, there will be no satisfactory way to remedy them,” he said in the deposition.

The county has so far unsuccessfully sought to have Hundred Acre install fiber rolls at the tops and toe of the hill and put storm drain protections on six storm drain inlets. It wants turbidity meters installed at the inlets so it can respond immediately to excessive runoff.

Woodbridge in a deposition said he “firmly believes the county lacks authority to this interference with Hundred Acre’s beneficial use of its property.”

The county asked that Hundred Acres be required to abate the conditions, pay a fine of $1,000 per day per violation and pay the county’s attorney fees. It called Woodbridge an “alter ego” of Hundred Acre and said he should be jointly liable.

Court hearings to deal with some of the issues arising from the dispute are scheduled for Feb. 1 and March 15.

