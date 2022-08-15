Napa County responds to climate change dawdling claims

Napa County is disputing any perceptions that it is fiddling while the climate burns.

The 2021-22 grand jury recently criticized the Climate Action Committee formed by the county and its cities in late 2019. It concluded the group has accomplished too little on an important issue.

“Unfortunately, that cooperative, action-based spirit, to which committee members have repeatedly given lip service, has not been backed by concrete action,” the recent grand jury report said.

But the county doesn’t view the Climate Action Committee as being short on action. The county Board of Supervisors on Aug. 9 endorsed responses to the grand jury report and should pass them at the Aug. 23 meeting.

All of this comes against the backdrop of local climate change activists urging the county and its cities to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The United Nations says science shows this must be done worldwide to avert the worst consequences of climate change.

The Climate Action Committee has two elected officials from the county and each of its five cities and towns. It cannot order the county and its cities and town to take actions, but can make recommendations.

The Climate Action Committee ineffective? The county, in responses endorsed by supervisors, disagreed.

“The grand jury does not define by what standard the Climate Action Committee would be effective … the comment is unsubstantiated opinion, rather than a reasoned finding,” the response said.

Among other things, the committee secured a grant to update a 2009 countywide greenhouse gas emissions inventory, which will include actions the county and its cities can take to reduce emissions. This inventory is almost done, it said.

The Climate Action Committee slow to address building- and transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, even though these clearly will be the top sources when the inventory is completed? The county disagreed again.

Yes, transportation and buildings will likely be the top emitters, but these sectors are regulated by the state. The grand jury is asking the Climate Action Committee and its members to take further action without knowing the extent of the problem or goal to be achieved, the county response said.

Without an updated greenhouse gas inventory, the committee would be acting without context. If resulting regulations were overly burdensome or inequitably fell on some community members more than others, the result could be expensive, lengthy lawsuits, the county said.

Should the Climate Action Committee reorganize itself so it can hold the county and its cities and town accountable on taking emission-cutting steps? Once more, the county disagreed.

Such an approach can lead to greater and faster action, the county response said. But it can impede progress by focusing scarce resources on a one-size-fits-all solution.

A regional agency could enforce actions against the county or a local city, regardless of the economic impact on the member. Solutions for city of 75,000 might not work for a town of 4,000, the response said.

County staff know of two California jurisdictions that have adopted such a model. The San Diego Unified Port District's climate plan applies only to district-owned land within five cities. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency involves two states, four counties and two cities, it said.

The grand jury is advocating for a new Napa County agency with powers over climate action planning and implementation on a scale not attempted in California, the response said.

“At a minimum, a great deal more thought and consideration should be applied to the question, rather (than) the casual support given to such a radical idea by the grand jury,” it said.

All of this leaves two different viewpoints on the countywide climate action response for the public to compare and contrast.

The Climate Action Committee has talked about having a countywide climate action plan done, as opposed to each jurisdiction doing their own plans. But that's different than forming a new agency with enforcement powers. Each jurisdiction would be responsible for what steps they take to reduce greenhouse gases.

The six governing bodies for the county and its municipalities — 30 elected officials in all — could meet in October to discuss the matter, said David Morrison, Planning, Building and Environmental Services director.

The county’s cities and the Climate Action Committee must also provide answers to the Grand Jury report on climate change.

This isn’t the first time a local grand jury has tackled the issue. Saying the future of the wine industry is at stake, the 2017-18 grand jury asked the county and cities to coordinate carbon-cutting efforts and asked the county to monitor winery emissions.