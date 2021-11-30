Napa County returns to lower yellow tier of COVID-19 spread

Napa County’s rate of coronavirus spread has again dropped into the yellow tier of “moderate” transmission, the county health department announced Tuesday.

The return to the yellow level — the middle of five rungs on the federal government’s scale of COVID-19 spread — indicates fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

The county disclosed its return to the yellow tier in its daily update on the Health and Human Services agency’s informational website on the virus.

Since early October, Napa and seven other Bay Area counties have outlined plans to relax face mask requirements in indoor public spaces if a county reaches certain mileposts, including keeping COVID-19 positive tests on the yellow tier for at least three consecutive weeks.

Other conditions for loosening safety rules include a county’s public health officer declaring the local hospitalization rate for the virus to be low and stable, and vaccinating at least 80% of all residents. Alternatively, eight weeks must pass after federal approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 and older, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted Nov. 2.

Napa County announced six new positive tests for the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon. Seven people in the county were hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, and 20% of local intensive-care beds were available.

