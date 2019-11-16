{{featured_button_text}}
Vineyards

Napa County is doing environmental reviews for the proposed Le Colline and Heiser vineyards near Angwin. Above is a look at the Le Colline property.

 Courtesy of Napa County

Napa County will continue reviewing proposals to create two vineyards in the mountains east of St. Helena requiring forest removal.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved spending additional money to finish the environmental reviews. Costs are to be paid not by taxpayers, but by the applicants.

Le Colline is to be a 27.9-acre vineyard with a total disturbed area of 34.7 acres. It is located at 115 Cold Springs Road in Angwin. About 25 acres of forest is to be removed, a county report said.

Heiser West Lane Vineyard is to be a 5-acre vineyard with a total disturbed area of 6 acres. It is located at 340 West Lane in Angwin. About 5.7 acres of forest is to be removed.

Both projects require erosion control plan approvals from the county. They also require timber harvest and conversion approvals from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Board approved paying AES consultants more to help finish the environmental reviews. It added $154,000 to the previous Le Colline contract of $119,500. It added $104,000 to the previous Heiser contract of $170,000.

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District in February suggested changes to the Le Colline proposal. The property is next to the Linda Falls nature preserve.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.