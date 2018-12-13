Napa County wants people to know that early 2017 interactions between the local jail and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn’t the way things are done now.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday held a state-required forum. Counties with a law enforcement agency that has given ICE access to people for immigration enforcement must hold a community forum the following year.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said the county needs to articulate and be clear about its interactions with ICE.
“I want to make sure we are not adding to the fear and having people go further into the shadows in our community,” Pedroza said.
In early 2017, the Napa County Department of Corrections responded to three of 13 ICE requests, with ICE taking custody of three inmates after their release from jail. But county officials said the Department of Corrections wouldn’t comply with those ICE requests today.
On April 3, 2017, former Director of Corrections Lenard Vare forbid detaining people past the time of their release for ICE absent a judicial warrant. Also, the jail will provide to targeted immigrants any ICE requests for release of information, a county report said.
That followed a March 2017 proclamation by the Board of Supervisors backing immigrants.
“It is important for our leadership to make a statement of support to the immigration community and for our county to be a place of trust and safety for immigrants who live and work in our communities,” the proclamation said.
The three 2017 ICE transfers involved Hispanic males age 23 to 45 years old. The transfers fit in with previous state criteria for release to ICE, with offenses such as domestic violence, assault, drugs and property crimes involved, Acting Director of Corrections Dina Jose said.
Each case involved an ICE detainer hold, which is a request to hold individuals up to 48 hours after their jail release date. Each transfer to ICE was made absent a judicial warrant or court order, a county report said.
In 2017, the Napa County Probation Department received only one request from ICE, but it was a large one. ICE asked for the names and addresses of every adult on supervision.
Chief Probation Officer Mary Butler said her department declined to provide the data.
The Sheriff’s Office had no dealings with ICE in 2017 that required reporting at the forum.
“Our deputies shall not inquire into an individual’s immigration status,” Sheriff John Robertson said. “They shall not detain any individual for any length of time for a civil or criminal violation of federal immigration laws.”
In 2018, the Sheriff’s Office turned one person over to ICE after the U.S. Marshals was unavailable. This person was wanted on a warrant out of El Salvador for murder, Robertson said.
Four members of the public addressed the Board of Supervisors. Three wanted better public notice of the annual ICE forums in the future.
“There’s a whole lot of us in the community who care a whole lot about what’s happening with immigration,” said Dottie Lee of Napa Methodist Church, which she said is a sanctuary church.
Resident James Hinton asked if anyone in the room was working for ICE – nobody raised a hand – and said, “Shame on you if you are.” He suggested restaurants refuse to serve ICE.
“I just think cooperating with ICE is wrong,” Hinton said. “Normalizing their behavior is wrong.”
Supervisors wondered aloud why the community forum for 2017 ICE interactions was being held so late in 2018. They want the forum for 2018 interactions to be held early next year.
Supervisor Belia Ramos suggested the next forum be in the evening, instead of the 8:30 a.m. start time for Tuesday’s half-hour event at the beginning of a longer Board of Supervisors meeting.
“It could truly help set the tone in a different manner,” she said.