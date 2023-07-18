A push to convert most of long-closed Old Howell Mountain Road in the rural Napa Valley into a 3-mile-long hiking-biking trail with expansive views of forests is picking up speed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Most of the narrow, wooded road between the Angwin and St. Helena areas has been closed since the 2017 floods triggered a landslide along a section of roadway. Recent storms did further damage.

Napa County leaders balked at either spending about $10 million to repair a lightly traveled back road or abandoning the pioneer-era right of way. In March, the idea of turning the road into a trail came up.

A new county report said a potential deal to have the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District manage such a trail is “not only achievable, but desirable.” A parking area for three to five cars could be established at the Angwin end.

All of this landed before the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Supervisors endorsed the direction things are heading.

"There are a lot of wins here," Supervisor Anne Cottrell said.

Napa County pioneer-era road could be reborn for cyclists, walkers Most of Old Howell Mountain Road closed after the 2017 storms. Now this pioneer-era road could be reborn as a biking and hiking trail.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory wants the Open Space District to know what it would be getting, should it decide to take on an Old Howell Mountain Road trail. Most of the road is rough, with displaced pavement.

"But that's been happening over the years," Gregory said. "As one that's ridden my bike on it for a while, it's become more interesting. ... It's become more of a trail, because you have to pick a line through there."

He doesn't expect the Open Space District would need to create a smooth surface at a huge cost. It could go with what nature is doing to the road, he said.

"This is not going to be the Vine Trail, in that sort of pristine environment," Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. "This is still a mountain trail, and you'll be able to ride it on your bike and walk. But it will be far from perfect and that's just fine."

Next, the matter will go to the Open Space District's board of directors. If it agrees, a formal agreement could be ready for adoption in three to five months, a county report said.

For now, Old Howell Mountain Road is officially closed. A sign says, "No vehicles. No bicycles. No pedestrians."

Still, cyclists and walkers can be seen using it. Given that, Gregory praised the county Public Works crew for creating a path around a slide area that posed a hazard.

"So now it is safe for those using it — safer," Gregory said.

"But still not encouraged," Lederer cautioned.

If Old Howell Mountain Road becomes a trail, the liability for all parties involved will decrease. State law provides significant protection called "trail immunity" to agencies that provide trails, a county report said.

PHOTOS: Napa teens find home at Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley Boys and Girls Club 12 Boys and Girls Club 13 Boys and Girls Club 11 Boys and Girls Club 14 Boys and Girls Club 4 Boys and Girls Club 1 Boys and Girls Club 3 Boys and Girls Club 2 Boys and Girls Club 5 Boys and Girls Club 6 Boys and Girls Club 7 Boys and Girls Club 8 Boys and Girls Club 9 Boys and Girls Club 10