Napa County road work delayed by Bay Area storms rescheduled for Wednesday through Friday

Road work in south Napa County that was delayed by last week’s Bay Area rainstorms will take place this week from Wednesday evening to Friday morning, and drivers should expect traffic delays, according to officials.

The Airport Boulevard exit from Highway 29, and the intersection at Devlin Road and Airport Boulevard, will shut down from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday while road work is in progress, the Napa County Public Works department said in a Nixle announcement.

Traffic will be directed to a signed detour around the project area, and delays are expected to and from Airport Boulevard west of the Devlin Road crossing. Detour maps can be viewed on the Nixle website at https://bit.ly/3pDN5XR 

Work originally had been scheduled for the week of Oct. 18 but was postponed due to rains, including a major weekend storm that soaked Northern California with several inches of rain Saturday and Sunday.

