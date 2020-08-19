Napa County rural bar survives Hennessey wildfire

The flames “blew over us,” sparing the bar and motel (which is owned by someone else).

“We made it through,” he said. “We were very fortunate.”

In the moment of the firefight, there’s a lot of anxiety and adrenaline, he said.

There’s no time to think. “We’ve been though it before -- three years ago," he said. “You just do what you gotta do and hope for the best.”

Reached by phone on Wednesday around noon, Leung said he was doing OK. He’d gotten a few hours of sleep starting at around 4:30 a.m.

“We survived another one,” said Leung. “I don’t know how, but we did. Someone is looking out for us.”

When asked about remaining in an area that seems to be prone to wildfires, Leung didn’t hesitate. His family has lived in the area for 40 years. His home — also safe — is just minutes away.

“The cafe is my livelihood.. And if that goes then my livelihood is gone,” he said.

“I don’t think the county would let me replace that building” where it is now, he said. “If that goes, Turtle Rock is gone forever.”