Napa County’s ballots are here, this is what voters should know

What's that about? Voting in Napa County

Uncontested races: There are a few uncontested elections that will also be listed on your ballot, including the county races for superintendent of schools, county clerk, auditor, district attorney and treasurer.

Primary versus the general election: For the contested elections – those for Napa County Sheriff and Board of Supervisors – there are two different scenarios that will likely play out. According to Tuteur, local elections differ from statewide elections in that if a majority (50%) of the vote goes to one candidate, they will proceed to the general election on their own. So in the case of the sheriff’s race, there are currently only two qualified candidates, and thus a decision will be made based on the June 7 election. As for the District 1 and 3 supervisors races, however, Tuteur says it's highly unlikely someone will take majority, and thus multiple candidates will move onto the general election.

Counting of the votes: Tuteur says that if voters want their ballot counted for the 8:01 p.m. count on June 7, they should be sure to return their ballot by June 4. He confirms, however, that regardless of whether your ballot is counted in this specific count, it will absolutely still be counted in the final results. “Every ballot counts until the last minute,” he said.