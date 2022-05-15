Napa County’s ballots are here, this is what voters should know

Registered voters in Napa County have begun receiving their ballots by mail, but with all of the yard signs and promotional materials flying around the valley, these voting materials can be confusing. District decisions, city proposals and countywide initiatives have all found themselves on the June 7 ballot, as well as races for Napa County Sheriff, Measure L votes and more.
So, the Napa Valley Register talked to Napa County’s registrar of voters John Tuteur to break down what voters should have and how to understand their ballot.
For starters, Tuteur said there are three pieces of official documents that folks should have received in the mail: Their actual ballot, as well as one state and one local voter information guide. As for candidate literature, those materials are distributed on the candidate’s initiative and within their own systems.
“So anyone who was registered to vote back in early April should have received an official ballot in a blue envelope with blue markings, and a local voter information guide which is also dark blue and has a big red check mark on the front of it,” he said. “They should have also received a state voter information guide, which is in newsprint.”
Since the state materials are different and not controlled by the county, however, Tuteur says not everyone may have yet received their voter information guide detailing California-wide races. As for the ballots themselves, the content will also differ based on where you live in Napa County.
All Napa County voters will be deciding on two local things – who they would like to elect as sheriff, and whether they are for or against Measure L, but the additional races depend on city and district of residence.
“There are six different ballot styles, so depending on where people live, they are going to get a different ballot,” said Tuteur.
In Districts 1 and 3, voters will have the choice of who to elect as their Board of Supervisors representative, while the cities of St. Helena and American Canyon have separate measures to vote on. In St. Helena, voters will decide on a bond issue and whether the mayor should be appointed rather than elected, whereas American Canyon voters will give their input on an ordinance establishing term limits for city councilors and the mayor.
“In our local voter information guide, we also have the Congress and Assembly candidates listed because those two were eligible to be in our guide,” Tuteur explained. “Then, the state guide has the candidate statements from the governor, lieutenant governor, insurance commissioner, things like that.”
As the registrar for the last 24 years, Tuteur still completely understands why people get so confused when it comes to election season. He estimates that, due to special elections and recalls, he has worked about 60 elections during his career, but still, this is the most Board of Supervisors candidates he recalls in a long time.
Furthering the confusion is the fact that Napa County recently redistricted, so folks are turned around when it comes to who their current supervisor is, and who their future supervisor will be.
“We have got a lot of calls that don’t normally happen because we just redistricted,” said Tuteur. “The current supervisors represent their district until the new supervisors take office in January of 2023, and so we are getting a lot of calls because we have three websites: There are two information websites, and then there is the voter website.”
“The voter website points to the new supervisor districts, [but] what people are doing is they are going to one of the other two sites. One of them has the old districts, which still exist for Brad Wagenknecht and Diane Dillon until January, and then we have the other website with the new districts under which people are now running and will take office in January.”
So, the supervisor districts used in the 2022 election cycle can be located on the ‘Find My Board of Supervisor District 2022-2031’ tool at arcgis.com, while the current districts can be found on the county’s website.
To check your ballot status, visit https://app.countyofnapa.org/VoterInfo
You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.