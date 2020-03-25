Napa County's Bremer winery saga will continue

Among other things, the settlement required the Bremers to try to legalize the rock walls and pedestrian bridges within the stream setback. The Bremers submitted an application to the county seeking to do that.

The request grew to include the storage barn, concrete pad, building addition and restrooms also in the stream setback. The Bremers asked for after-the-fact setback exceptions to avoid having to tear down the structures, some of which predate their ownership.

Complicating matters was that the building addition constructed in 2011 and restroom constructed in 2012 by the Bremers have county building permits. But the county didn’t first require a stream setback exception.

“That’s on us,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. “Government failed. That’s our responsibility.”

He expressed more concern about the storage barn and pad within the setback that don’t have building permits.

Hackett in an email said he appealed the Planning Commission’s approvals because he thinks the Bremers have ignored the rules. Also, he said, a county planning official appeared to be congratulating the Bremers’ lawyer and consultants after the October approvals and that disturbed him.