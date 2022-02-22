Napa County’s COVID-19 case counts continue to fall

Napa County’s daily count of freshly reported coronavirus cases still numbers in the hundreds, even as case counts based on the date of lab tests keeps falling from their January peak.
On Tuesday, the county Health and Human Services agency’s COVID-19 informational website listed 315 newly confirmed infections from Friday through the Presidents’ Day weekend. That figure marked a per-day decline from the 332 cases confirmed Friday in the county’s previous daily update.
However, Napa County’s cases-per-day count – based on when virus tests were conducted rather than when positive tests are reported to the county – was only 49 on Thursday, the most recent day for which data was available.
Local COVID-19 cases per day have dropped sharply from their peak of 514 on Jan. 5, at the height of an infection surge driven by the virus’ highly virulent Omicron variant. Daily positive tests have remained in double digits since Feb. 11, according to county data.
Napa County reported a % in new COVID-19 cases with its latest weekly report.
Napa County’s latest weekly update on COVID-19’s progress reflected the backlog created by significant data reporting and processing delays, county officials said. While the county’s seven-day total of 1,213 confirmed cases through Thursday was 12% lower than the week before, officials estimated only about 300 cases were new illnesses, with the rest being older cases.
Nine people were hospitalized in Napa County with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available.
As of Friday, 76.5% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, and 60% of those eligible for a booster dose had received one.
