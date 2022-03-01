Napa County’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 128 with reporting of mid-February fatality

While new cases of the coronavirus continue falling off sharply in Napa County, infections from earlier in the winter continue to be reported belatedly – including a COVID-19 death last month.

An American Canyon man in his 60s succumbed to COVID-19 on Feb. 17, raising the local death toll from the virus to 128, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum. The man, who died outside the county, had been vaccinated against the virus but was not believed to have received a booster dose, Greenbaum said Tuesday afternoon.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Meanwhile, Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency continued to report a slowdown in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 48 positive tests in its daily online update Tuesday. The county had reported 102 confirmations over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, far below the 266 from Friday.

However, even the recent decline in positive test results has masked the rapid retreat of the wintertime COVID-19 surge, according to county health officials who have pointed to long data reporting backlogs causing infections not to be announced until weeks after patients are tested. While Napa County tallied 965 positive tests for the week ending Thursday – 20% fewer than the week before – officials estimated only about 100 tests reflected new illnesses, with the rest tied to older cases.

Napa County will follow California guidance, lift school mask-wearing mandate March 12 The existing masking requirement at public and private K-12 schools will become a recommendation, the county education and health offices said.

Cases per day – which are linked to actual test dates rather than when positive results are recorded – have fallen steeply from an early January peak of 521, with the daily count remaining below 50 since mid-February.

Eleven people were hospitalized in Napa County with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the health department.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.