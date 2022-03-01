 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 128 with reporting of mid-February fatality

COVID-19 update

While new cases of the coronavirus continue falling off sharply in Napa County, infections from earlier in the winter continue to be reported belatedly – including a COVID-19 death last month.

An American Canyon man in his 60s succumbed to COVID-19 on Feb. 17, raising the local death toll from the virus to 128, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum. The man, who died outside the county, had been vaccinated against the virus but was not believed to have received a booster dose, Greenbaum said Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency continued to report a slowdown in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 48 positive tests in its daily online update Tuesday. The county had reported 102 confirmations over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, far below the 266 from Friday.

However, even the recent decline in positive test results has masked the rapid retreat of the wintertime COVID-19 surge, according to county health officials who have pointed to long data reporting backlogs causing infections not to be announced until weeks after patients are tested. While Napa County tallied 965 positive tests for the week ending Thursday – 20% fewer than the week before – officials estimated only about 100 tests reflected new illnesses, with the rest tied to older cases.

People are also reading…

Cases per day – which are linked to actual test dates rather than when positive results are recorded – have fallen steeply from an early January peak of 521, with the daily count remaining below 50 since mid-February.

Eleven people were hospitalized in Napa County with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the health department.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News