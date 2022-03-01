Napa County’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 128 with reporting of mid-February fatality

While new cases of the coronavirus continue falling off sharply in Napa County, infections from earlier in the winter continue to be reported belatedly – including a COVID-19 death last month.
An American Canyon man in his 60s succumbed to COVID-19 on Feb. 17, raising the local death toll from the virus to 128, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum. The man, who died outside the county, had been vaccinated against the virus but was not believed to have received a booster dose, Greenbaum said Tuesday afternoon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Meanwhile, Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency continued to report a slowdown in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 48 positive tests in its daily online update Tuesday. The county had reported 102 confirmations over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, far below the 266 from Friday.
However, even the recent decline in positive test results has masked the rapid retreat of the wintertime COVID-19 surge, according to county health officials who have pointed to long data reporting backlogs causing infections not to be announced until weeks after patients are tested. While Napa County tallied 965 positive tests for the week ending Thursday – 20% fewer than the week before – officials estimated only about 100 tests reflected new illnesses, with the rest tied to older cases.
People are also reading…
The existing masking requirement at public and private K-12 schools will become a recommendation, the county education and health offices said.
Cases per day – which are linked to actual test dates rather than when positive results are recorded – have fallen steeply from an early January peak of 521, with the daily count remaining below 50 since mid-February.
Eleven people were hospitalized in Napa County with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the health department.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com