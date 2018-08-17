Napa County draft climate action plan

A sampling of carbon-cutting steps for rural areas in the proposed climate action plan:

- Support waste-to-energy programs at landfills.

- Require new or replacement water heaters to be powered by electricity or alternative fuels.

- Increase affordable housing, especially workforce housing.

- Support efforts to convert diesel trash trucks to ones fueled by compressed natural gas.

- Reduce visitor and employee parking requirements and require minimum carpool, vanpool, tour bus or shuttle parking spaces.

- Support Bay Area Air Quality Management District efforts to reduce agricultural burning. The plan acknowledges that burning may still be the most effective tool to prevent the spread of pests and disease.

- Increase the use of alternative fuels for recreational boats.

- Enhance programs for oak woodland and coniferous forest preservation and mandatory replanting.

- Promote the sale of locally grown foods.