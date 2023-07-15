Life on the streets is tough whether you’re a homeless human or an abandoned or lost animal. And like nearly everywhere in the world, Napa County has its share of both.

Cats, in particular, are an issue here — one that impacts both the feline and human populations — but it’s one Napa County officials say they are addressing in as humane a way as possible.

That wasn’t always the case.

“Before these programs launched, the number of feral and other 'community cats' being euthanized was staggering,” said Kelly Tracey, supervisor of the Napa County Animal Shelter.

"Community cats" is a phrase encompassing stray, outdoor, alley, street, barn and Tom cats, as well as feral felines.

Napa County now employs a trap-neuter-release program that operates on the principle that “if we limit the number of kittens being born, the cat population will decrease,” Tracey said.

The shelter rents out cat traps for a refundable deposit and issues vouchers for spaying and neutering these cats, according to Tracey, who has been with the agency for 35 years. The vouchers come from Napa County, with some of the funds raised through its dog license program.

Though it’s difficult to estimate the precise number of Napa County’s community cats, “last year, we issued more than 900 vouchers,” Tracey said.

Tracey added that feral cats have been an issue the entire time she’s been with the agency. She said there are ferals in the unincorporated areas of Napa County, but some cities, including American Canyon — where food sources are more accessible to the animals — have even more significant cat problems.

Some cats head to mobile home parks and around schools, finding Dumpsters with discarded food, and some colonies hang out around homeless encampments, Tracey said.

American Canyon officials are aware of the issue.

“American Canyon (and the city of Napa and the town of Yountville) contracts with Napa County for animal shelter services. Napa County further contracts with a third-party nonprofit for spay and neuter services at a highly reduced rate,” American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley explained. “American Canyon residents report dissatisfaction with the dearth of appointments available for these low-cost services (i.e. vouchers) — especially given the distance they must travel to utilize them.”

One challenge is a lack of veterinarians in the area, according to Holley.

“Unfortunately, this is not just a local problem, but rather it is an industry-wide challenge post-pandemic,” he said. “Collectively, we are all trying to find a way to provide the services desired by our respective communities at a price we can all afford.”

Napa County officials tend to agree with the assessment of both the scope of the problem and the efforts being used to address it.

“Like in other counties in the state, feral cats are a growing concern in Napa County,” said county spokesperson Linda Ong. “There has been a lack of veterinary services to spay/neuter in the area. When the pandemic hit in 2020, most veterinary offices closed, which impacted where feral cats could get spayed and neutered. We're now seeing the increased feral cat population in the area as a result of the pandemic. Napa Humane is the only low-cost spay/neuter in the area.”

Also involved with the local effort is the nonprofit Whiskers, Tails & Ferals. It’s an all-volunteer organization “making a significant impact on the tragedy of pet overpopulation,” according to its website.

“We rescue several hundred animals in Napa County every year, preventing them from entering the County shelter,” the site says. “Including the animals in other county shelters that we are able to rescue and admit into our program whenever possible, for many of these homeless pets their only hope is to be saved by an animal loving organization like ours. Otherwise without our help they would most likely be euthanized.”

Though the county’s roughly 15-year-old trap-neuter-release program had made progress before the COVID-19 pandemic's emergence more than three years ago, the resulting shutdowns set things back, according to Ong.

How cats become feral

“Somewhere along the line, they were domesticated and one day someone lets it out or abandons it,” said Tracey of the Napa County shelter. “It eventually gets pregnant,” and each successive generation of kittens become more feral.

Not addressing the feral cat issue could harm the quality of life for the human population, which could be overrun by felines that become hunters for food, Tracey added. “They get into people’s garbage, they can bite their pets, bite or scratch people and spread feline diseases,” she said.

It’s not great for the felines involved, either, as it likely means a shorter lifespan.

Besides the spay/neuter service, the county animal shelter also treats and releases sick and injured ferals. Like the others, they are released into the same area they were taken from because “obviously, there’s a food source for them there,” Tracey said.

“Usually they’re found when someone hears kittens,” Tracey said. “It’s really hard since we’re playing catch-up with the pandemic closures. It takes a village to solve the feral cat problem. It takes all of us to make this work. That’s all I have to say. It takes a community to get this taken care of.”

