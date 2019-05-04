Chad Frazier thinks there’s some special scenery along Highway 128 as it runs by Markley Cove Resort along Lake Berryessa in remote, eastern Napa County.
“We’re quintessential California,” said Frazier, the resort general manager. “We’re the oak trees and poppies and lupine at this time of year … we’re kind of this hidden gem up here that people don’t know about.”
California could help spread the word. Highway 128 might someday have the blue signs with the orange poppies that mark official California scenic highways.
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, is trying to open the door to a designation. Her Assembly Bill 998 would make Highway 128 eligible for scenic highway status, though not bestow the honor in-and-of itself. It recently passed the Assembly and now moves to the Senate.
“As a designated scenic highway, Highway 128 will promote tourism and enhance local pride in the region,” Aguiar-Curry said in a press release.
Highway 128 is about 140 miles long. It runs from Highway 1 near the misty Pacific Ocean in Mendocino County east through Sonoma, Napa and Yolo counties before ending at Interstate 505 at Winters near walnut orchards in the hot Sacramento Valley.
That’s the big picture. There’s also the smaller, Napa County picture.
The highway enters the western county near Calistoga, travels northern Napa Valley on a shared route with Highway 29 through St. Helena, cuts across wine country, then heads into eastern mountains past Lake Hennessey. It leaves the county near Monticello Dam, that 300-foot-tall, Lake Berryessa-creating concrete monolith blocking Putah Creek at Devil’s Gate.
Highway 128 has more than the scenic beauty of oak-covered hills and sprawling vineyards, according to Assembly Bill 998.
“There are also many Michelin star restaurants and world class resorts, from spas to rustic bed-and breakfasts, where drivers can stop and enjoy local cuisine and comforts,” the bill said.
California began its scenic highway program in 1963. To be chosen, a state highway must first be on a list of eligible roadways passed by the state Legislature. Napa County already has highways 29, 121 and 221 eligible, though none of them are designated.
Being eligible isn’t enough. A local government such as Napa County must prepare a scenic highway proposal that includes a survey of the visual highlights. The proposals must be discussed at a public meeting.
Then the paperwork goes to Caltrans. Once Caltrans accepts the proposal, the local government creates a corridor protection program that details how the scenic views will be protected. Then Caltrans decides whether to designate or not.
That means, if Aguiar-Curry succeeds in making Highway 128 eligible for scenic road status, Napa County must decide whether it wants to complete the effort for the segment within its boundaries.
The county hasn’t ignored the idea of scenic roadways. In fact, it has designated 280 miles of scenic roads on its own and tried to protect them from visual intrusions with its viewshed ordinance. Among them is Highway 128.
But Napa County has never taken those extra steps that would bring official state designation and those official poppy signs.
“Historically, the county has refrained from seeking official state designation due to concerns about maintenance and improvement costs,” the county general plan says.
The general plan doesn’t detail the nature of the costs. A Caltrans report gives an example, saying counties are responsible for installing and maintaining those scenic highway signs with the poppy logo at three-to-five mile intervals and at important intersections.
Could Napa County have a change of heart in the case of Highway 128 if Aguiar-Curry’s bill passes the Senate and wins Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature?
Supervisor Diane Dillon’s district contains much of the Napa stretch of Highway 128. She said she looked at the ramifications and what’s involved with state scenic highway designations after Aguiar-Curry asked for her support.
“There didn’t seem to be a downside,” Dillon said.
Meanwhile, a regional push to publicize Highway 128 has resulted in a Highway 128 website. The site features attractions along the route and has web links to tourism groups in all four counties along the route, including Visit Napa Valley. Go to https://www.visit128.com to see the site.
Among the Highway 128 attractions featured on the website is Markley Cove, with its marina, store, launch and cabins on a finger of Lake Berryessa’s 160-mile shoreline. The Frazier family has operated the resort on federal land for more than 30 years.
Chad Frazier wasn't recently ready to take a position on Assembly Bill 998, given he didn't know the details of what state scenic highway status entails. But he doesn’t want the area to be hidden away, adding it’s tough for people to care about something if they don’t know anything about it.
“If you’ve never driven that whole length of 128, that really is a fantastic drive,” he said.
Assembly Bill 998 is co-authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg and Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa.