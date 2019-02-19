Napa County government in 2018 provided U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to one individual – a suspected MS-13 gang member facing homicide charges in El Salvador.
The county disclosed the case as part of a state-required annual report. It released to the public ICE interactions allowed by its Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections and Probation Department.
Sheriff John Robertson said an officer stopped a man for speeding in a rural area on Feb. 28, 2018. A routine check for the El Salvadorian with no driver’s license showed he was wanted under a warrant issued by the U.S. Department of Justice and Interpol for homicide-with-a-gun charges in El Salvador.
“It was further denoted the driver was to be considered an armed and dangerous member, with violent tendencies, of the MS-13 gang,” Robertson said.
The Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13, has been frequently mentioned by President Donald Trump as one reason for his controversial immigration policies. Critics question whether Trump’s methods effectively combat the violent street gang.
Nobody was available from the U.S. Marshals Office to take the man, so the Sheriff’s Office turned him over to ICE in its parking lot, Robertson said. He was transported to San Francisco and the Sheriff’s Office has since lost track of him.
“That was our only (ICE) contact,” Robertson said.
The county jail received 102 ICE requests in 2018 and provided no access, Director of Corrections Dina Jose said. County policy allows transfer to ICE custody only upon receipt of a federal warrant or court order.
The Probation Department received no ICE requests. That contrasts with 2017, when ICE asked for the names and addresses of every adult under supervision, a request the county denied.
“We’ve got a reputation for treating people fairly here, regardless of status or citizenship,” Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ryan Gregory said. “Glad to have a clean report card here this time.”
The Board held a state-required community forum on Feb. 12 on the county’s 2018 ICE contacts. It held the 2017 forum last December, but wanted to be more prompt in reporting the 2018 figures.
One member of the public addressed the Board during the forum. Karla Marquez asked the county to discuss going beyond what the law requires in informing immigrants of their rights.
“Our county has not been one of the counties that has been that kind of target, where we’ve heard of people being picked up outside of courthouses or as they walk out of jail,” Marquez said. “However, we do want individuals to understand what their rights are.”
Supervisor Belia Ramos had asked that the 2018 forum be held in the evening so more people from the community could attend than during the Board’s usual morning meeting. A couple of dozen people attended.
“It worked,” Ramos said last week. “Community members turned out. There weren’t any questions asked of us. It was a very straightforward presentation.”
Napa County held the forum under the state's 2016 Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act, or TRUTH Act. The act requires communities to disclose if a law enforcement agency has given ICE access to people for immigration enforcement the previous year.