{{featured_button_text}}
Groundwater (copy)

A cover photo from the county's Napa Valley Groundwater Sustainability report that makes the case that local groundwater supplies are in good shape. The county's new Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold its first meeting on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Napa County

Napa County's new Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold its first meeting on Tuesday.

The county Board of Supervisors in December appointed its members to sit on the Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The agency will work on a state-required groundwater plan to be submitted by Jan. 31, 2022.

Among other things, the agency is scheduled on Tuesday to appoint an executive officer and submit a $2.6 million grant application to the state. The meeting begins at 9:25 a.m. in the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in the city of Napa.

Barry Eberling's memorable stories from 2019

Here's some of my 2019 stories from the Napa County world of transportation, wine and communities - nothing too heavy, but hopefully with useful information.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.