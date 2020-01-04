Napa County's new Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold its first meeting on Tuesday.
The county Board of Supervisors in December appointed its members to sit on the Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The agency will work on a state-required groundwater plan to be submitted by Jan. 31, 2022.
You have free articles remaining.
Among other things, the agency is scheduled on Tuesday to appoint an executive officer and submit a $2.6 million grant application to the state. The meeting begins at 9:25 a.m. in the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in the city of Napa.
Barry Eberling's memorable stories from 2019
Here's some of my 2019 stories from the Napa County world of transportation, wine and communities - nothing too heavy, but hopefully with useful information.
Napa County reporter Barry Eberling takes on the American Canyon commute and talks to the experts about how it might change.
A local man successfully named To Kalon Creek and now Constellation Brands wants the name removed because of wine trademark concerns.
This is just a fun story - behind-the-scenes looks at familiar Napa sights.
Napa County's newest city of American Canyon tries to find where it fits in.
Here's a look at Napa County's explosion of roundabouts, what's next and what could be.