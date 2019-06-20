Anyone who wants to own 8.6 acres of prime land within the city of Napa and can spend at least $7.5 million, this is your chance.
Napa County has officially placed its former Health and Human Services Agency campus on the market and is seeking the highest bidder. It wants to see housing built at 2344 Old Sonoma Road amid an existing residential neighborhood.
The buyer must take the site as-is. That means clearing away vacant Health and Human Services Agency buildings and having the city rezone the land from public use to residential.
It also means taking on three century-old buildings and a distinctive crescent-shaped driveway that are on the National Register of Historic Places. Historic preservation advocates want to see the buildings and driveway remain. Others say demolishing the buildings would make room for more houses.
The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved seeking bids with a floor of $7.5 million. Sealed bids are due by noon Aug. 9. Supervisors could choose the winning bid on Aug. 27.
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said the timing is right. The county wants to sell before land prices fall.
“The market is really hot right now,” he said.
Napa County had originally planned to win city approval itself for housing on the site and then sell a ready-to-build project to a developer. It even created a site plan calling for 172 apartments and townhouses two-to-three stories tall. But now, the county will let a developer start from scratch and work directly with the city.
“I think the city’s goals and our goals are similar,” Wagenknecht said, adding both want plenty of housing at the site.
The county wants more than market-rate housing. Bidders must agree to a covenant on the property binding them to construct a minimum of 25 affordable housing units or 15 percent affordable housing, whichever is greater.
In addition, bidders going beyond the 25-unit minimum can have $45,000-per-unit credited to their bid. That means they can up their bid total by the credited amount without paying the added price.
Potential bidders will be able to attend open houses at the site on June 25 and July 25.
“We want to be sure people have a good understanding of what the property is and what it entails,” Deputy Public Works Director Liz Habkirk said.
Napa County has plans for the proceeds. The Board of Supervisors wants to use the money to help pay for a $128 million new jail along Highway 221 near Syar quarry. The county has a patchwork of funding for the jail and is close to erasing the need for a loan.
“That’s our intention – make it so we don’t have to borrow for the jail,” Wagenknecht said.
Napa County has owned the Old Sonoma Road property since 1869. Depictions of the county infirmary from about 1880 show it amid rural surroundings, the city of Napa having yet to grow to this area.
How rural was it? The Napa Register reported in 1873 that the superintendent of the infirmary authorized the purchase of a milk cow and enough alfalfa seed to sow the infirmary grounds.
In 1973, the county closed the infirmary, which at that point was operated as a convalescent hospital for the low-income and elderly. The Napa Register reported that year that the 104-year-old facility could not meet state structural guidelines required for MediCare and MediCal patients.
The county quickly remodeled the infirmary for mental health administration and programs. The property later became the Health and Human Services Agency campus, until the agency moved in August 2016 to a new home at the county’s South Campus in Napa Valley Commons.