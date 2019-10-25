All but 500 Napa County residents who lost power Wednesday have been restored, but another shutdown is in the offing for this weekend, the county said Friday morning.
All 7,000 local Pacific Gas and Electric customers who lost power Wednesday ahead of strong winds should have their lights turned back by Friday evening, PG&E said.
But PG&E is predicting more safety shutoffs Saturday as what could be the strongest offshore winds to strike Northern California in years hit the area. The winds will likely start Saturday night and continue into Monday, said Scott Strenfel, PG&E’s chief meteorologist, during a Thursday evening press conference.
"The forecast models put this on par, strength wise, with the 2017 offshore event that resulted in the deadly and devastating North Bay/Wine Country Fires," the National Weather Service said early Friday morning.
The North Bay is among several PG&E service regions expected to lose power in a shutoff similar in scope to the Oct. 9 incident that left an estimated 2 million Californians and three-quarters of Napa County in the dark.
Higher elevations are expected to see wind gusts from 40 to 60 mph, with peak gusts at 70 to 80 mph or higher, Strenfel said. Such winds are estimated to come once in 15 years.
A map PG&E had provided to Napa County as of Thursday afternoon indicated that most of the City of Napa would be spared from shutoffs, but some outlying areas of the city could lose power, Napa County spokesperson Brinkerhoff said.
Windy, warm weather ahead
Napa County is among several others in the San Francisco Bay Area under a fire weather watch and high wind watch from Saturday evening through Monday morning. These warnings entail low humidity levels and potentially damaging winds that could blow down trees and power lines.
Winds of roughly 45 to 50 mph are expected to first develop in Napa County late Saturday night and spread south and west into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service forecast. Winds are expected to peak early Sunday morning at nearly 70 mph in the higher peaks of the North Bay.
Humidity levels will plummet, NWS said, and fire-fighting efforts would be very difficult.