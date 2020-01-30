Winery streamlining

Here are some of the winery expansion requests that would be eligible for streamlining:

- Increasing wine production up to 30,000 gallons annually or 10 percent above the existing number.

- Increasing employees up to a total of 10 or by 10 percent, whichever is greater.

- Expansion proposals involving such things as bicycle facilities, charging stations, recycled water systems, trash enclosures and some interior modeling requests.

- Visitor and marketing event requests meeting certain criteria from the few dozen wineries approved under the now-defunct small winery exemption law of the 1980s.