Napa County saves money to buy Skyline Wilderness Park

Napa County has set aside $7 million toward a purchase of Skyline Wilderness Park that, if it happens, might be about a year away.

Money comes from a $66 million carryover the county had from last fiscal year's half-billion dollar budget. Last week, the Board of Supervisors decided what to do with these funds.

Supervisors were unanimous in wanting to use part of the money for a hoped-for Skyline Park purchase from the land’s owner, the state of California.

“Napa is going to be well-pleased to have Skyline Park as its park forever,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

“To be in the position financially to not just want the park, but to have the money to buy it, is a testament to the financial discipline of this board and previous boards,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

But the deal isn’t wrapped up yet. Assistant County Executive Officer Becky Craig said state officials in early fall indicated a sale is about a year away.

Skyline Wilderness Park is 850 acres of oak-covered hills along Imola Avenue east of the city of Napa. The county since 1980 has leased the land from the state for $100 annually and had the nonprofit Skyline Park Citizens Association run the park.

The 50-year lease expires in 2030. Some residents fear that, unless the county buys the land, the state might use it for housing and perhaps even mining, given the park abuts a quarry and a 2013 state map designates part of the park as having aggregate mineral resources.

Napa County is negotiating with the state Department of General Services to buy Skyline Park. The county in October announced a third-party appraiser valued the property at $7.2 million. A purchase price has yet to be negotiated.

The state wants a survey done to determine the precise boundaries of the park. It also wants a geological study done. The Board of Supervisors last week agreed to spend $250,000 for the work.

“The geological study will determine whether the state includes mineral rights in the sale,” Craig said.

These studies will be concluded in the first quarter of 2023. The county anticipates further state requirements, she said.

Housing on part of Skyline remains a possibility. Craig said the Department of General Services has indicated that 5 acres of the park would be excluded from the sale for this project.

California has for several years talked about building affordable housing on the flat section near Imola Avenue. In contrast, Napa County in its latest legislative platform states that all of Skyline should remain open space.

The county will also use the $66 million carryover to increase the amount it is spending on wildfire prevention for 2022-23 from $5.4 million to $6 million. That’s part of the local effort to avoid losing hundreds of homes to fire, as happened in 2017 and 2020.

“I just toured some fire breaks out in my district,” Pedroza said. “So I know we’re putting the money to good work and it’s actually working.”

Other allotments from the carryover include $3.5 million to the county’s contingency fund for unforeseen expenses, $29 million to future capital projects and $10 million to be kept in the general fund.

Napa County determines its carryover from the prior fiscal year after the auditor controller finishes processing transactions and closes the books, a county report said. Fiscal year 2021-22 that ended on June 30 closed on Nov. 30.

Of that $66 million carryover, $33 million came from the Excess Education Revenue Augmentation Fund (ERAF). ERAF is an arcane funding account born out of complicated state budget maneuvers to deal with an early 1990s recession.

The fiscal stars have aligned in such a way that Napa County is one of the few counties in California that receives ERAF money. Because amounts vary from year to year and cannot be counted on, the county doesn’t include ERAF revenues in its annual budget.

Rising ERAF revenues in recent years is a major reason the county can build a new jail without borrowing. Now the jail project is funded and the freeing up money for other things — such as buying Skyline Park.

Other parts of the carryover included $10 million more in tax revenues than anticipated. Also, state and federal revenues and unspent salaries, benefits and services were higher than anticipated, a county report said.

