More than 30 million prescription pain pills poured into Napa County from 2006 to 2012.
That's an average of 33 pills per person, per year. More than 8 billion pills were supplied statewide.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, which tracks all pain pills sold in the country, recorded nearly 380 million pain pill transactions during that six-year period. This data was made public for the first time in June by The Washington Post.
Attorneys for Napa County joined those in hundreds of other communities to sue major pharmaceutical companies for costs of opioid addiction and overdose treatment. The lawsuit, which was merged into a case filed in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Ohio, claims that hospital visits between 2010 and 2014 in Napa County were “higher than the alarmingly high statewide rate in California."
When it came to the number of pills prescribed per capita, Napa County fared better than much of California, and the northernmost corner of the state in particular.
Neighboring Lake County was the hardest-hit county in California, with an average of 97 pain pills per person, per year, from 2016 to 2012.
Nationwide, Charleston County in West Virginia saw the most pills per patient, per year at 248
Of the nine counties surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area, Napa County had the fourth-highest rate of pills distributed per patient.
Alameda County came in first with 60 pills distributed per person, per year, and Sonoma and Solano counties followed with 39 and 36 pills per person, per year, respectively.
The four Bay Area counties with the highest median household incomes — Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco and Marin — also saw the fewest pills per capita, per year, according to data from the Census Bureau and The Washington Post.
Santa Clara saw fewer pills per capita than any other Bay Area county at 17 pills per person, per year.
Napa County makes its case against big pharma
Meanwhile, in Ohio, Napa County's lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies is still moving through the courts.
There were more than 797 opioid prescriptions per 1,000 Napa County residents in years 2010 through 2015. That's higher than the statewide average of 608 prescriptions per 1,000 residents, attorneys representing the county wrote in the lawsuit.
The rate of county residents who were on opioids for 90 days straight was 45 percent higher than the statewide rate from 2010 to 2013, according to the lawsuit.
The rate of Napa County residents prescribed the equivalent of more than 100 morphine milligrams per day was 36 percent higher than the statewide rate during that same time period.
The lawsuit references reports about two Napa doctors found to have overprescribed opioids.
Paul Woodward prescribed opioids without a medical reason and prescribed $1.3 million worth of opioids to one patient in four years, federal prosecutors said in 2014. He surrendered his medical license to resolve a disciplinary action taken by the Medical Board of California, according to the board’s website.
He paid more than $1 million to the federal government in restitution and was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty in 2016 to charges of conspiracy to engage in health care fraud and aiding and abetting in attempted distribution of a controlled substance committed in 2010, court records show.
Eric Grigsby was accused of prescribing high doses of oxycodone to a patient for more than a decade, even after her family said in 2006 that she was abusing the pills, according to the lawsuit. She became homeless and engaged in self-destructive behaviors as a result, her family said.
Grigsby’s physician and surgeon license is still active with the Medical Board of California, but the board reprimanded him in 2017 for prescribing high doses of the drug, “a minor violation” of the law, according to the board. Grigsby’s attorney said at the time that the settlement was not an admission of guilt.