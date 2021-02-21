Napa County says Dakato Shy winery can increase production, visitors

“Adding more drivers unfamiliar with the traffic conditions, under the influence of alcohol, to an already dangerous roadway entrance is a recipe for disaster,” he wrote.

He urged the commission to either reject the winery's application or require some type of measures to minimize the likelihood for accidents.

But the project’s traffic consultant said California Highway Patrol records from 2014 to 2019 show no accidents along Sage Canyon Road at the winery driveways. That helped convince commissioners that accidents shouldn't be a problem.

Todd Newman and Tom Garrett founded Dakota Shy and in 2016 won Planning Commission approval to build a new winery on the 6-acre property at 771 Sage Canyon Road.

“Todd and I worked together many years in other wineries and decided we should pursue our own dream,” Garrett said.

Mazotti asked why the winery is called “Dakota Shy.”

Newman explained that he grew up in North Dakota and moved to Oregon, where his friends called him “Dakota.” But he was also considered shy, leading to the nickname “Dakota Shy.”