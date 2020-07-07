Napa County says household gatherings driving spike in COVID-19 cases

“The difference is, people let their guard down in their backyard,” she said. “They’re not practicing what’s being done in restaurants in their backyard.”

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said when a family member comes over, it’s difficult not to hug.

“I think we really need to double and triple down,” he said. “The coronavirus is not done. We really need to take this seriously.”

If following county face mask and physical distancing rules is indeed the answer, it won’t be an instant one. Every resident could adhere to the rules tomorrow and the effort wouldn’t mean lower COVID-19 case numbers the next day, county officials agreed.

Instead, there is a lag time between actions and results. Relucio said that’s because COVID-19 symptoms generally appear in two to 10 days and testing results come back in five to seven days.

Still to be seen is if gatherings over the last weekend’s Fourth of July holiday will cause another spike in cases. That is a factor already built into Napa County’s future COVID-19 rate equation, with the results cast in stone if not yet known.