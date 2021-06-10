Napa County says proposed state wildfire safety regulations threaten fire rebuilding

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Angwin resident Kellie Anderson said supervisors shouldn’t be thinking of how to get more visitors, more wineries, more production onto rural hillsides.

“For you to attempt yet again to circumvent safety, safety, safety over economics is shameful,” Anderson told supervisors. “The basic goal of these proposed standards is for folks to get out and firefighters to get in.”

On the other hand, Michelle Benvenuto, executive director of Winegrowers of Napa County, thanked the Board of Supervisors for taking up the issue.

“You’re not looking at trying to decrease safety, you’re just looking at how to make sure going forward we have appropriate standards,” she told supervisors.

Another issue is wildfire rebuilds. The county lost 1,300 homes due to wildfires in three years and many might never be rebuilt due to the costs the draft regulations would impose, a county report said.

A fire rebuild distant from a collector road might have to improve narrower roads and driveways.

For example, many homes lost to fire didn't have 14-foot-wide driveways. Residents might have to provide assess that is at least 14 feet wide for a distance of 22 feet at intervals of every 400 feet — in effect, providing new turnouts.