Napa County says reopening of Silverado Trail near St. Helena could come late Thursday or Friday

A push to return Napa Valley wine country traffic to normal at an accelerated pace should see a Friday payoff.

County officials on Thursday said stepped-up repairs to Silverado Trail near St. Helena had gone well. The section between Madrone Knoll Way and Meadowood Lane closed because of damage from the Oct. 23-24 storm.

The county announced that, barring something unforeseen, Silverado Trail is on track to reopen no later than Friday, Nov. 5, possibly as early as Thursday evening. When it does, detours to an already-congested Highway 29 will no longer be needed.

Repairs are estimated to cost $400,000. Napa County offered to pay O.C. Jones & Sons an extra $33,000 if it could reopen the road by Friday, cutting in half the original repair schedule.

The guard rails will likely still remain to be done, with concrete barriers being used in the meantime, county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. Replacing guard rails generally doesn't have a big traffic impact, he added.

Highway 29 is also Main Street in St. Helena. California Highway Patrol Sgt. William Bradshaw earlier in the week said the detours put traffic burdens on the city.

City Manager Mark Prestwich on Monday said the city thanks Napa County for speeding up the Silverado Trail repair schedule.

Traffic problems seemed to ease as people grew accustomed to the detours. Also helping were a temporary traffic signal at Deer Park Road to aid with left turns onto Highway 29 and traffic signal adjustments in St. Helena to give Highway 29 through traffic longer green lights.

Napa County initially said the damage resulted from a washout related to the adjacent Napa River. Now it’s calling the incident a "blowout" instead.

A geotechnical engineer found the cause was groundwater coming down the hill and flowing under the road. That essentially pushed the base out from under the road, Lederer said.

“It does not appear that erosion from the river was the primary cause, though it could have removed some amount of dirt from the downhill side of the road, making the ‘blowout’ more likely to occur,” he said.

The repair includes improved drainage to allow groundwater to flow under the road, rather than pushing on the road base, he said. Also, the area below the road toward the river has been reinforced with rock.

About 8.59 inches of rain fell in 24 hours near the Silverado Trail section to trigger the problem. The southern end of the valley at Napa State Hospital recorded 5.35 inches on Oct. 24, the third rainiest day in weather records dating back to 1893.

Thirty-mile-long Napa Valley has only two major north-south roads, Silverado Trail and Highway 29.

Editor's note: This item has been updated to reflect the fact that county officials say the road could open as early as Thursday evening.

