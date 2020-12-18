Napa County says 'yes' to Soscol Ferry Road roundabout

But there is the money issue. The county plans to pay for Soscol Ferry/Devlin with traffic impact development fees from the airport industrial area. That fund has $1.5 million in it pending more development, short of the needed $2.5 million.

In addition, the county owes $2.9 million in traffic impact fees for Soscol Junction. Combined, the two projects have a $3.4 million shortfall.

One option is for the county to loan the money from its general fund, to be repaid by traffic impact fees as they dribble in at about a half-million dollars or so annually. But supervisors have expressed concern about further tapping a general fund that has revenues sapped amid the pandemic.

Another option is to look for grants. Or perhaps money from regional bridge toll increases will be available if a court case that has frozen that funding is resolved in a way favorable to transportation agencies.

For now, the county will move ahead with the roundabout design work by using $420,000 in traffic mitigation fees. Where the money search goes next remains to be seen.