Napa County says 'yes' to Soscol Ferry Road roundabout

Soscol Ferry Road and Devlin Road meet on the outskirts of the airport industrial area at a busy intersection that Napa County wants to see become a roundabout sooner rather than later.
The long-time plan had been to install a traffic signal at the intersection. But Napa County Public Works Director Steven Lederer said this will no longer work.
The reason is the planned, $64 million Soscol Junction, which is a separate project to be built a few hundred feet away by Caltrans and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority starting in 2022.
Soscol Junction is to ease traffic tie-ups at Highway 29 and Highway 221 by removing traffic signals. Highway 29 traffic will flow freely on an overpass. Highway 221 will pass underneath and have two roundabouts.
Highway 221 as it passes Soscol Junction turns into Soscol Ferry Road and that’s where the problem lies. Lederer said a signal at Soscol Ferry/Devlin would back up traffic into the southern Soscol Junction roundabout.
If Soscol Ferry/Devlin can’t someday have a traffic signal, that leaves a roundabout as an option. Then traffic driving from Highway 221 through Soscol Junction to Devlin Road would pass through three roundabouts — two at Soscol Junction and one at Soscol Ferry/Devlin.
The sticking point is finding the necessary estimated $2.5 million cost for Devlin/Soscol Ferry.
On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors indicated it wants to move ahead with the roundabout project, even though it left finding the full amount of funding to another day. It set aside $420,000 for design work.
“I’m supportive of the project,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Construction could begin in a couple of years.
Soscol Ferry/Devlin today has a stop sign for Devlin Road traffic and is free flowing for Soscol Ferry Road traffic. The T-intersection is along a route used by drivers heading to the heart of the airport industrial area.
One reason supervisors didn’t want to delay work at Soscol Ferry/Devlin is the Napa Pipe development planned less than a mile away. In coming years Napa Pipe is to bring a Costco and homes — and traffic — to the area.
Another is the convenience of designing and building Soscol Junction and the Soscol Ferry/Devlin roundabout at the same time, given how near they are to each other.
Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller told supervisors that Soscol Junction and Soscol Ferry/Devlin together will have a huge impact for the good. They will improve traffic flow and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
But there is the money issue. The county plans to pay for Soscol Ferry/Devlin with traffic impact development fees from the airport industrial area. That fund has $1.5 million in it pending more development, short of the needed $2.5 million.
In addition, the county owes $2.9 million in traffic impact fees for Soscol Junction. Combined, the two projects have a $3.4 million shortfall.
One option is for the county to loan the money from its general fund, to be repaid by traffic impact fees as they dribble in at about a half-million dollars or so annually. But supervisors have expressed concern about further tapping a general fund that has revenues sapped amid the pandemic.
Another option is to look for grants. Or perhaps money from regional bridge toll increases will be available if a court case that has frozen that funding is resolved in a way favorable to transportation agencies.
For now, the county will move ahead with the roundabout design work by using $420,000 in traffic mitigation fees. Where the money search goes next remains to be seen.
Go to https://www.nvta.ca.gov/soscol-junction to learn more about the Soscol Junction project. The bottom of the page has a video simulation of how the two planned roundabouts there are to work.
