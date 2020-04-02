Napa County schools plan remote learning through the end of school year
breaking

Napa County schools plan remote learning through the end of school year

  • Updated
Classroom
Gloda, Dreamstime.com

The Napa County Office of Education and the county's five public school districts announced Thursday morning that they plan to continue remote learning through the end of the school year.

Students will not be returning to campuses for instruction in the Napa Valley Unified, St. Helena, Calistoga, Howell Mountain and Pope Valley districts. Napa Valley Unified operates schools in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said on Wednesday that schools should remain closed through the end of the school year, with online learning programs, physical homework packets and other “distance learning” methods (home-schooling) replacing traditional class time.

The decision to keep Napa County school buildings closed reflects the latest guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as the ongoing Napa County and state "shelter-at-home" orders intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Napa County's news release on Thursday said local districts will continue the transition from classroom instruction to remote learning. Only school district personnel performing essential functions will be allowed on campuses. All other school staff are continuing to work remotely.

Students and their families can expect to receive specific plans and instructions from their child’s school district soon regarding ongoing remote learning.

Barbara Nemko, Napa County superintendent of schools, said, “We understand how difficult campus closures are for families. Although our schools will be physically closed, please know that teachers and administrators are working diligently to provide high-quality instruction to your children”.

The instruction end dates for Napa County Schools are as follows: Napa Valley Unified, June 5; St. Helena Unified, June 11; Calistoga Joint Unified, June 11; Howell Mountain Elementary, June 11, and Pope Valley Union Elementary, June 11, and Napa County Office of Education programs, June 5.

Resources for Napa County schools and families related to COVID-19 can be found at: nvusd.org/coronavirus, sthelenaunified.org, calistogaschools.org,  pvk8.org and hmesd.org.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News