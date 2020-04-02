Napa County schools plan remote learning through the end of school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Napa County Office of Education and the county's five public school districts announced Thursday morning that they plan to continue remote learning through the end of the school year.

Students will not be returning to campuses for instruction in the Napa Valley Unified, St. Helena, Calistoga, Howell Mountain and Pope Valley districts. Napa Valley Unified operates schools in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said on Wednesday that schools should remain closed through the end of the school year, with online learning programs, physical homework packets and other “distance learning” methods (home-schooling) replacing traditional class time.

The decision to keep Napa County school buildings closed reflects the latest guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as the ongoing Napa County and state "shelter-at-home" orders intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Napa County's news release on Thursday said local districts will continue the transition from classroom instruction to remote learning. Only school district personnel performing essential functions will be allowed on campuses. All other school staff are continuing to work remotely.