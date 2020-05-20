Napa County schools will not reopen June 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite reports on Bay Area news media, Napa County schools will not reopen for in-person instruction on June 1, the county Office of Education says.

“The five school districts of Napa County (Napa Valley Unified, St. Helena Unified, Calistoga Joint Unified, Howell Mountain Elementary, Pope Valley Union Elementary) and the Napa County Office of Education will not be opening for in class instruction on June 1,” the Napa County Office of Education said in a statement late Tuesday. “The districts will continue with the already established distance learning programs through the end of the school year as previously announced.”

On Tuesday, the state approved the county’s request to reopen certain businesses, under the state’s four-stage reopening plan. That request did include schools, as of June 1, but none of the county’s districts are prepared to reopen at that time, the Office of Education said.

“For schools to reopen and meet the required modifications will take significant planning and arrangements,” the office said. “The Napa County school districts school year will end in early June, and it not feasible to implement these changes in that time.”

Editor’s Note: This has been modified to correct what day the state approved the county’s reopening plan.