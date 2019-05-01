The Napa County Science and Maker Fair is Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley, 1515 Pueblo Ave.
The fair, which is free and open to the public, will feature hands-on exhibits presented by teachers, students and the community. Students in fifth through eighth grade will be demonstrating their projects and discussing their findings with visitors as part of the Science Fair.
High school Career Technical Education programs will also have projects on display. For more information visit www.napacoe.org/science-fair/.