{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Science Fair

Barbara Nemko, Napa County Office of Education superintendent, awards sixth-grader Isaiah Ruiz with a medal during the 2018 Napa County Science Fair. This year's fair is Saturday at the Napa Boys and Girls Club.

 Register file photo

The Napa County Science and Maker Fair is Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley, 1515 Pueblo Ave.

The fair, which is free and open to the public, will feature hands-on exhibits presented by teachers, students and the community. Students in fifth through eighth grade will be demonstrating their projects and discussing their findings with visitors as part of the Science Fair.

High school Career Technical Education programs will also have projects on display. For more information visit www.napacoe.org/science-fair/.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.