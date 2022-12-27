Napa County Search and Rescue Team makes upgrades to communications equipment

The Napa County Search and Rescue Team is a highly trained, on-call volunteer group prepared to swiftly deploy in rain or shine, at all hours, to find missing people.

“The two main functions would be us locating missing individuals here, out in Napa County, and then assisting with the same, in the other counties,” said Jason Abbott, Napa SAR team president.

This year, the SAR group — which is assigned out by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and helps with mutual aid elsewhere in the state — enhanced their ability to communicate and quickly carry out operations by buying new communications equipment. The upgrades have much to do with moving beyond a paper-based searching system and enhancing radio and internet-based communications systems, said Mike Dooley, a board member and searcher for the Napa group.

“We’ve seen just a tremendous migration over the past three or four years from a really paper-based SAR system where searchers come, you and hand them out a map, and then they go and search that area,” Dooley said. “Then they come back and you hand them out another map. It's very cumbersome, if you can imagine.”

The move away from the paper-based system includes a move to adopt internet-based mapping software — enabled in the field through a Starlink satellite internet system— which allows the Search and Rescue command team to rapidly assign search teams separate searching areas via QR codes, and update search instructions on the fly.

Dooley noted that through the new system, the searchers — who often comb through large areas that are split up into the map sections — can have all the maps immediately available to them. That means they can be reassigned to other sections without having to trek back to the command post and print out a new map.

“The amount of flexibility that it gives us is tremendous,” Dooley said. “And it results in this more efficient search and a greater likelihood of finding the subject.”

Dooley also noted that increasing communication ability helps with monitoring and making sure the searching teams are safe, which is the top priority of the organization.

Another upgrade is a solar and battery-powered communications repeater that the team can deploy at a high altitude to allow for handheld radio communications “in all the dark nooks and crannies, down in the hills, and so on,” Abbott said. That’s key, he added, because it’s important for the separate search and rescue teams to keep lines of communication open as much as possible, to improve the efficiency of the operation.

“You can log into the same search map from pretty much anywhere in the world and help to create assignments, update tasks, and so on and so forth. So utilizing that satellite in conjunction with the mapping software as it's taking off and then being in constant radio communication with the teams in the field is super important and streamlines our deployment process dramatically, because we don't have to print a bunch of stuff,” Abbott said. “Printing stuff just sucks. In the heat of the moment, when you're when you're out looking for someone who's lost in the wilderness, the more efficient you get, the more efficiently you can utilize the volunteers’ time, the better off it is going to be for the subject.”

Dooley added that the SAR board decided to spend money on the communications equipment in 2021, and the investment is continuing. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office supplies the organization with vehicles and radios, he noted, but they need to fundraise to buy other equipment.

"It's all about how quickly you can find someone; that’s what it comes down to,” Abbott said. “If they're out there, they could very well be injured, and if they’re injured it could very well be life threatening. And so the faster we help locate them and provide aid or evacuation help, the better.”

