Napa County isn’t quite ready to boost hefty sewer and water rates in Berryessa Highlands even higher to stave off red ink for the vital systems, not immediately.

County supervisors first want to see the results of a Berryessa Highlands household income survey. If incomes are low enough, the systems could qualify for millions of dollars in state grants to make needed upgrades.

Whether this is a Hail Mary pass or not remains to be seen. A 2016 survey showed average income at the Highlands was too high for disadvantaged community status.

Still, Highlands residents could override proposed rate increases with their votes. Some say they can’t afford the amounts being proposed, especially since they have also been hammered with high fire insurance rates.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said a rate boost has a better chance of becoming reality if Napa County first tries another income survey, even if the results are not favorable.

“If we’re going to ask folks to raise rates 50%, I think they’re probably going to be more likely to consider that if we’ve done everything possible,” Pedroza said.

A household income survey could be done by November or December.

Meanwhile, a clock is ticking that involves all county taxpayers. The county recently loaned the Highlands system $1 million, bringing the total to $3.8 million since 2008.

“The longer it takes before we potentially adopt new rates, new revenue sources, the more we continue to run at a deficit,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. “At some point, there will be a need for another loan.”

The water and sewer systems are run by the Napa Berryessa Resort Improvement District. County supervisors took up the matter on Tuesday, sitting as the district's board of directors.

Stakes are high for the Highlands, a community of about 250 homes in the hills above Lake Berryessa.

Residents pay on average $4,200 annually for water and sewer services, between bimonthly bills and annual charges. One option would raise this to about $5,000 per year, while another would increase it to about $6,100.

By comparison, a household of two in the city of Napa might pay less $2,000 each year for water and sewer services.

The Highlands isn't Napa County's only small rural community facing high water and sewer rates. Berryessa Estates residents pay an average of $5,200 annually, according to the county.

“There lies the challenge of being a small community that is out in a rural area with no opportunity to interconnect and try to lower those costs,” said Christopher Silke, who is county engineer for the two rural systems.

Berryessa Highlands suffered a blow when the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation razed a resort at adjacent Steele Canyon around 2009. Redevelopment efforts to date have failed. The old resort used the Highlands water and sewer systems, helping to pay the bills.

“Unfortunately, 15 years ago we were promised there would be a seamless transition,” Highlands resident Stu Williams said. “Obviously, that didn’t happen.”

Another blow came in 2020, when the LNU Lightning Complex Fire destroyed about 100 of the community’s 350 or so homes. All of this left fewer customers to spread expenses among for needed systems improvements.

Real estate agent Amber Payne markets property in Berryessa Highlands. She told supervisors one way to help the community would be to allow short-term rentals there in some manner.

“It is a resort destination,” she said. “People want to go up there, they want to spend the night. There are not many options to spend the night, unless you have an RV or want to camp.”

For now, the county will concentrate on the household income survey in hopes of receiving state grants that could buffer rate increases. Should that move fail, the county and community will face hard choices.

“We’re going to have to have that frank conversation with the residents: ‘We’re in this together, we’ve tried everything, now what?’" Pedroza said.

It’s unclear what would happen if the county can’t find a solution. Lederer said there are districts in the Central Valley that have gone into receivership. The state could get involved.

“It becomes very speculative as to what happens when a district literally runs out of money,” Lederer said.

