Napa County Seed Library prepares for first seed swap event

The Napa County Seed Library is gearing up for its first-ever seed exchange event, which will give green-thumbed community members an opportunity to swap their seeds and learn new growing tips to use at home.

Scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Napa Farmers Market, the Seed Swap event invites local seed-savers to bring three envelopes of their non-GMO, untreated seeds and a suggested donation of $5 in exchange for access to other swappers’ bounties.

“Because of COVID a lot of these seed exchanges haven't been happening in person, and I think that now that we are getting a little more used to what we need to prepare for an outdoor situation, people are eager to get out there and swap seeds,” said Lauren Muscatine, co-founder of the Seed Library and organizer of the swap.

Muscatine first established the Seed Library in April 2020 as a sort of pandemic project, and now has three annex locations across Napa Valley. Since its founding, the library also has forged a relationship with the Napa Farmers Market, which gives them a platform to hand out seeds to interested gardeners attending each week.

For this inaugural swap event though, Muscatine says that interactional nature of exchanging the seeds will add another dimension to the library’s purpose.

In bringing leftover or saved seeds from home garden collections, plant enthusiasts will be able to expand their horizons and try new crops this upcoming season, but with additional help and guidance from the other gardeners present. Traditionally at seed swap events, snacks may be put out at the table, refreshments may be provided, and the exchange often takes form as a communal catch-up.

“Seeds are spread out on the table, they're usually organized according to a crop type or some kind of horticultural category, and people see the seeds that they're interested in, they give over the seeds that they have to share to the person organizing the seed exchange, and then they get seeds that they want from them,” said Muscatine. “For us, it increases the variety of seeds that we can offer, and it increases where those seeds are coming from.”

Beginners don’t fret, however, as Muscatine says the ordeal is informal and newbie-friendly.

“We'll have lots of planting guides there to get beginners and people who want more details started with when to start from seed, how to plant different types of seeds, when to harvest those seeds as they grow up into plants … So there's a lot of good entry ways for those folks,” she said. “We're interested in what other people are saving and what other people are planting.”

On the Farmers Market’s end, organizers think including the seed library is an ideal complement to their mission. Aimed toward building community resilience through access to healthy food and produce, the Farmers Market can now expand into teaching folks how to grow their own herbs, vegetables and the like, without posing a direct threat to their existing vendors.

“Before speaking with Lauren, and the co-founder Lilea, I had never heard of this type of community organization,” said Cara Mae Wooledge, director of the Napa Farmers Market. “But it's a perfect match in terms of our mission – that is to also not only provide a food service and access point for local produce – but also we connect our community with our partners like nonprofit organizations.”

Wooledge says that Muscatine and the Seed Library have been attending the Farmers Market since last year as a way to distribute their banked seeds, but this event is particularly exciting for the groups involved.

“We can see a dip in our customer attendance during the winter months; we also are only open on Saturdays from January through March, so any kind of exciting events that can draw in more folks to the market is good for us,” said Wooledge. “It's good for the Seed Swap, it's good for the Seed Library, and it's also good for the rest of our farmers and vendors.”

And according to Muscatine, this inherent “magic” of sharing seeds and knowledge is good for her, too.

“Every Saturday that we go, it's always a great time, and I learn so much just from the people coming because they're usually enthusiastic, but then I also get to give a lot because there are a lot of beginners there,” said Muscatine.

As an African American with indigenous genealogy, Muscatine says that this practice of cultivating the land in a way that nourishes the community is healing in itself, let alone when she ropes in a bunch of sweet kids to help her prepare for events like the swap.

“There's just a lot about a connection to the land that I had forgotten,” she said. “There's just a way in which touching back to the history and the heritage of those peoples here in the U.S., and their connection to land brought me back to my own healing.

“What I found is when I talk to people about their long history here in Napa, there's so many people here that have been here for generations, even hundreds of years, and they talk about their parents and their grandparents saving seeds, and the things that they grew before they grew grapes, so it's all about that journey.”

The Napa Farmers Market is located at 1100 West St. To learn more about the Seed Library, visit napacoseedlibrary.com

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

