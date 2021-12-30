Napa County seeing big rise in COVID-19 cases

Napa County’s COVID-19 cases continue to soar, though local hospitalizations so far are holding steady.
The county on Thursday reported 174 new COVID-19 cases. That follows a Wednesday report of 194 new cases. Little more than a month ago, even the weekly totals of new cases reported were in the single digits.
For context, the highest number of new cases the county has seen in a week since the pandemic began is 788 in early January 2021, according to the county COVID-19 website.
Nine people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19, the county reported on Thursday. That was down from 11 the previous day. The question now is whether the recent surge in new cases will eventually translate to more hospitalizations.
The highest number of local, COVID-19-relelated hospitalizations the county has had at one time since the pandemic began was 26 on Jan. 3, 2021, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.
How much of today’s new case surge is due to the new, highly contagious Omicron variant is unclear. County officials said it takes several weeks to receive the results for genome sequencing that will give this information.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.