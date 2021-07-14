Napa County seeking a firefighting copter all its own

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Howell Mountain vintner Randy Dunn on Tuesday sent an email to the county urging supervisors to remember this offer. Rogerson’s helicopters represent some of the best firefighting helicopters in the United States, he said.

“If you must go out and get bids for other copters, make sure that the bidders are offering copters of equal or greater capabilities,” he wrote.

Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners said the wine industry alone suffered $2 billion in losses from recent fires. In that context, $2 million for a local firefighting helicopter isn’t that much.

“Again, just looking at every option, leaving no stone unturned in terms of what can we do to put ourselves in a better place than we are right now,” he told supervisors on Tuesday. “So thanks for this conversation.”

County Supervisor Ryan Gregory expressed a similar view.

“We’d sort of want to kick ourselves a little bit if we spent that money and (the helicopter) went unused,” Gregory said. “But I think we’d kick ourselves a lot harder if we something happened and we didn’t have that available and things got out of control.”

Belyea stressed the helicopter would be available only for daytime operations.