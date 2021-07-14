Napa County seeking a firefighting copter all its own

Napa County will go out to bid to see if it can add a water-dropping helicopter all its own before the heart of wildfire season arrives.
Securing a helicopter and operator for this fire season could cost $1.8 million to $2.9 million, a county report said. Insurance could add to the price. That didn’t discourage the county Board of Supervisors from seeking bids.
“I do believe it’s a worthwhile investment at this point in time,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said during Tuesday's meeting.
Cal Fire in early June based a water-carrying Chinook helicopter at Napa County Airport for this fire season. It also recently replaced a helicopter in neighboring Lake County with one that is faster and capable of carrying more water.
But Napa County doesn’t have a helicopter that's based in Napa County, paid for by Napa County and dedicated to Napa County — what county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea called an "exclusive use" helicopter.
County officials depicted a Napa County-only helicopter as a short-term step. It would be part of a larger strategy to try to avoid a repeat of the devastating Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns fires of 2017 and Hennessey and Glass fires of 2020.
The county this year endorsed a $42 million, five-year plan to reduce vegetation that can fuel wildfires. That plan is in only its early stages, with a fuel break recently completed around rural Circle Oaks and vegetation being cleared along roads in the Angwin area.
“It’s the work before the fire happens — in my opinion, that’s going to be the key to long-term success here in Napa County becoming more fire resilient,” Belyea said.
A Napa County-only helicopter paid for by the county might be deployed while this fuel mitigation work ramps up.
Napa County would be at the forefront in California by bringing in its own, self-funded firefighting helicopter, Belyea said. Cases of local helicopters in Southern California involve funding from utility companies there.
“We would be embarking on a new adventure, an exciting adventure, if Napa County were to make that decision,” Belyea said.
Bids to supply and operate a helicopter could come in within two to three weeks, a county report said.
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos aviation company, who owns an Oakville home, recently offered use of two retrofitted Black Hawk helicopters to the county. The estimated cost mentioned in a Rogerson email to the county comes to $1.9 million, though it’s unclear if that’s using the same criteria as the planned county bid quest.
Howell Mountain vintner Randy Dunn on Tuesday sent an email to the county urging supervisors to remember this offer. Rogerson’s helicopters represent some of the best firefighting helicopters in the United States, he said.
“If you must go out and get bids for other copters, make sure that the bidders are offering copters of equal or greater capabilities,” he wrote.
Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners said the wine industry alone suffered $2 billion in losses from recent fires. In that context, $2 million for a local firefighting helicopter isn’t that much.
“Again, just looking at every option, leaving no stone unturned in terms of what can we do to put ourselves in a better place than we are right now,” he told supervisors on Tuesday. “So thanks for this conversation.”
County Supervisor Ryan Gregory expressed a similar view.
“We’d sort of want to kick ourselves a little bit if we spent that money and (the helicopter) went unused,” Gregory said. “But I think we’d kick ourselves a lot harder if we something happened and we didn’t have that available and things got out of control.”
Belyea stressed the helicopter would be available only for daytime operations.
"Nighttime aerial fighting, we're just starting to move into it because it is such an exceedingly dangerous, complex operation," he said.
Meanwhile, Cal Fire is highlighting steps it is taking to better protect Napa County. On Wednesday, the agency brought the upgraded helicopter it is basing in Lake County to the Napa County Airport for a media day.
Belyea said this Sikorsky S70i Cal Fire Hawk helicopter has a 1,000-gallon tank and can carry three times the water as the previous helicopter. It has a top speed of 160 mph and can reach northern Napa County in five minutes.
“It’s going to be a pretty big difference,” Belyea said.
Nowhere to be seen at the Cal Fire media day was the Chinook helicopter based by Cal Fire at Napa County Airport since early June. It is kept in a different part of the airport.
Belyea said that, to his knowledge, the Chinook has yet to be used to drop water locally. It has been used in surrounding counties sparingly, being gone for perhaps an hour.
California has had more wildfires this year than last year to the same date, but the fires have burned fewer total acres. The agency expects this year's fire season will be like the past six, Cal Fire Division Chief Tom Knecht said.
Those recent fire seasons haven't been kind to Napa County, which is why the county is showing an increased interest in firefighting helicopters.
